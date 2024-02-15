INDIAWOOD 2024: A Global Summit for Woodworking and Furniture Production Technology

Rapid Growth: Indian Furniture Market Reaches $32 Billion

Furniture Exports Skyrocket by 248%: Driving Economic Expansion

Technology Impetus Fuels Furniture Sector

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — India’s furniture and woodworking industry continues to soar to new heights, bolstered by innovation, craftsmanship, and a growing demand both domestically and internationally. As a testament to its prominence on the global stage, INDIAWOOD – leading exhibition in this domain is gearing up for its highly anticipated 13th edition.

Scheduled to take place from February 22-26, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru INDIAWOOD 2024 stands as a beacon of excellence, showcasing the latest advancements and trends in woodworking and furniture production technologies.

With participation from over 950 companies representing more than 50 countries, and an expected turnout of 75,000 trade visitors, INDIAWOOD 2024 is set to be the largest gathering in the event’s history. Spanning an impressive 75,000 SqMs of exhibition area, the event promises an immersive experience for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Attendees will be able to explore cutting-edge Machinery & Technology, a rich array of Materials & Supplies, Fittings, Hardware & Components, and a spectrum of Industry Services.

Co-located events include India Mattresstech & Upholstery Supplies Expo, along with one day conference programs – Wood+ in Architecture & Design and Surface in Motion India.

As India’s premier event for woodworking and furniture manufacturing technology, INDIAWOOD plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry. By offering a curated platform for showcasing products, solutions, and content, the exhibition continues to drive innovation and excellence, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in the field.

“In the dynamic landscape of the Indian furniture market, consumer preferences are evolving to reflect a blend of tradition, functionality, and sustainability. A preference for multifunctional designs that maximize utility in compact living spaces is evident, alongside an appreciation for the seamless integration of technology into furniture. Balancing quality with affordability, consumers seek value-driven options that offer durability and longevity”, says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India.

She further adds, “INDIAWOOD 2024, with a legacy of more than two decades will be instrumental in highlighting the scope and aspiration of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry in India. Recognized on a global scale, the upcoming edition highlights the sector’s significant advancements in production volumes and technology.”

THE NEXUS OF INDUSTRY CONNECTIONS – CREATING TRENDS AND FOSTERING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Middle East & other international countries will be a part of this 5-day mega event.

International countries including Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, USA, Turkey will be represented via official pavilions.

Recent trends in the furniture and woodworking industry include digitalization and automation for real-time monitoring, CNC machining centres for versatility and precision, smart edge banding solutions for seamless finishing, and laser cutting systems for precise cutting and engraving. These advancements signify a move towards more efficient and technologically advanced manufacturing processes.

INDIAWOOD 2024’s show floor will be a reflection of such emerging technologies and trends, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to explore essential sector topics, exchange innovative ideas, and foster connections with new contacts.

COMPLEMENTARY THEMES HIGHLIGHTING LATEST IN MATTRESS TECHNOLOGY, WOOD+ IN ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN AND SURFACE TRENDS

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME), held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

The third edition of ‘Wood+ in Architecture and Design (WAD)’, one day conference, to be held on the 24th of February will bring together Architects, Structural Engineers, Designers and Mass-Timber manufacturers to explore through panel discussions, expert presentations, and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. www.w-a-d.in

Newest launch SURFACE IN MOTION, one day conference on decorative surfaces for wood-based materials, will be held on 23rd February; where top experts from Europe and India will present topics such as decor design, the latest surface technologies, production processes and trends.

INDIA’S FURNITURE INDUSTRY EYES GLOBAL DOMINANCE WITH EXPONENTIAL GROWTH

In recent years, India has emerged as a major player in the international furniture and woodworking arena, recognized for its diverse range of offerings, from intricately carved wooden furniture to contemporary designs crafted with precision. The industry’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a combination of factors, including a skilled workforce, abundant raw materials, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Moreover, India’s furniture and woodworking industry is characterized by its strong export potential, with Indian-made furniture and wooden products finding favour in markets across the globe.

With the Indian furniture market valued at $32 billion and experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate of 20%-25%, there exists substantial export potential as India holds only a 5% share of the global market. Notably, furniture exports surged from INR 1952 crore (approximately USD 26 million) in FY 2013-2014 to INR 6790 crore (USD 820 million) in FY 2022-2023, marking a remarkable 248% growth.

With a focus on exports, meeting local demand, and integrating advanced technologies, this sector is poised to make significant contributions to India’s export growth and economic development.

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, “The Indian market is growing in sync with the global demand and is perfectly positioned to offer High-tech solutions and integrated systems that are specifically tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies who wish to improve and enhance their production performance. Accordingly, this might be the right momentum when European and Indian manufacturing have a unique opportunity to deepen their partnership and shape the upcoming industrial agenda in terms of trade, digitalization, and sustainability.”

The impact of the event is summed up by Mr. Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India, “INDIAWOOD, a catalyst for industry evolution, continues to redefine the landscape of woodworking and furniture production. Its influence is marked by technological strides, collaborative advancements, and a sustained commitment to shaping the industry’s future.”

For more information about INDIAWOOD 2024, including registration, exhibitor details, and event updates, please visit www.indiawood.com

Contact for Exhibition:

Pradeep Kumar Gopal

Portfolio Director

M: +91 9986066910

E: pradeepkumar.gopal@nm-india.com

Contact for Press & Media:

Navneet Pillai

Senior Manager – Marketing & Communication

M: +91 9945826248

E: navneet.pillai@nm-india.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300027/4454332/INDIAWOOD_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/indiawood-2024-a-global-summit-for-woodworking-and-furniture-production-technology-302061885.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

