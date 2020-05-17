Individual’s details needed for home viewings: REIT

news, local-news,

Real estate agencies across Tasmania will be required to record details of every person that inspects an open home, the industry’s peak body has said. Real Estate Institute of Tasmania president Mandy Welling said there was no excuse and every individual needed their details recorded for contact tracing purposes should a coronavirus case be detected. “[If] somebody that comes through one of our open homes or vendors or agents contracts COVID-19 – it is paramount that we have the ability to track that,” she said. From May 18, up to 10 people can gather for indoor and outdoor activities including auctions. From June 15, gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed for open homes and auctions. Ms Welling said the easing of restrictions would make the process easier for getting people through homes. “Timewise, it will be a lot less intrusive on agents and vendors … if we were needing to show seven or eight people through a property that was spanned over about three or four hours,” she said. “With open homes coming back as an availability we can open a property for half an hour and filter those people through, obviously adhering to social distancing requirements.” Ms Welling said Tasmanian real estate had been largely insulated from the coronavirus. She still anticipated a drop in property advertisements during the lockdown in figures to be released this week, but not as severe given coronavirus restrictions.

