Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India to register a growth of USD 1.92 billion at a CAGR of 8.62%| Eaton Corp. Plc and Robert Bosch GmbH are the Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is estimated to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market’s growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%.

Our research report on the “Industrial Automation and Instrumentation market in India – Forecast and Analysis Report” covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The market vendors are consistently concentrated on adopting and deploying growth strategies such as adopting competitive pricing and low-cost customization options for enhancing the opportunities for penetration of their services. The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is dominated by a few well-established players, such as ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Eaton Corp. Plc.

Some of the key market vendors are:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Product News and Vendor insights

Eaton Corp. Plc – The company offers electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, single phase and three phase power quality, and services that are primarily produced and sold outside of North and South America .

Robert Bosch GmbH – The company focuses on powertrain products and solutions, systems for active and passive driving safety, vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communication, services for the automotive aftermarket, steering systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and connected mobility services.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India will be driven by factors such as simplifying manufacturing through automation. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India during the forecast period.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation market trend in India

Cloud-first to Cloud-only model

The shift from cloud-first to cloud-only model in India is one of the key factors driving the industrial automation and instrumentation market share growth in India. This shift is significantly encouraging the vendors to spend more on public cloud services. Moreover, with the adoption of cloud-based environment greater flexibility and improved functionality can be achieved by the automation providers and manufacturers. However, cloud-based systems can also provide advantages such as disaster recovery, high security, and low costs. Thus, the move towards cloud-only model is estimated to impact the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India during the forecast period.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation market challenge in India

Cybersecurity threats

Cybersecurity threats is one of the key challenges for the industrial automation and instrumentation market share growth in India. By using smart manufacturing technologies the process and distinct industries are shifting towards complete automation. The operation process has been made easy after adopting IIoT and connected technologies. Moreover, hackers also attack classified networks within the organizations and utilize confidential information. Additionally, there is a rise in cybercrime in India due to complications of new technologies leaving loopholes that are expected to be a major threat to the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

