Industrial Chillers Market to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The industrial chillers market is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (chemical and petrochemical, plastics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and others), type (water chillers and air chillers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure is a key factor driving market growth. In comparison with the operation of refrigeration compressors, which require more energy, a district cooling system is an economical option. District cooling systems, which can process and cool large volumes of water, are usually equipped with industrial chillers. Furthermore, it is possible to achieve significant savings in energy consumption if these large systems are operated.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial chillers market: ait deutschland GmbH, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Friulair S.r.l., General Air Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MTA S.p.A., Paul Mueller Co. Inc., PolyScience, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Senho Machinery Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Sentry Equipment Corp., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, and HYDAC Technology Corp.

Market to observe 3.84% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The advent of smart connected chillers is a major trend in the market.

For chillers used in HVAC and R applications, there is a growing need to improve reliability and performance, minimize equipment interruptions, and reduce overall maintenance costs.

Moreover, the introduction of intelligent connected cooling units allows operators to predict when a refrigeration system will fail or run below its peak capacity.

Significant Challenge

The high capital and maintenance costs are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The cost of most Energy efficient HVAC and R technologies, including industrial chillers, is much higher compared to their traditional counterparts.

The yearly maintenance costs of refrigeration equipment are 20 % to 35 % more expensive than the cost of a conventional cooling system and may increase significantly over time.

Keg Segments:

The chemical and petrochemical industries segment will contribute a major share of the market during the forecast period. In industry, industrial cooling equipment is used to maintain the temperature of machinery or chemicals and petrochemicals that must be kept cool. For the cooling of process chemicals and petrochemicals, industry chillers are widely employed in these sectors.

Industrial Chillers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ait deutschland GmbH, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Drake Refrigeration Inc., FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Friulair S.r.l., General Air Products, Johnson Controls International Plc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MTA S.p.A., Paul Mueller Co. Inc., PolyScience, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Senho Machinery Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Sentry Equipment Corp., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, and HYDAC Technology Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

