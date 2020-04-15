Industries operating in rural areas to open after April 20: Key things to know – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday allowed industries operating in the rural areas to start functioning from April 20 along with strict social distancing norms in place. The ministry of home affairs stated in a circular that manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs (special economic zones), export oriented units, industrial estates and townships to function starting April 20.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 while adding that relaxations might be considered in some non-hotspot areas.
Here are the industrial units that will operate from April 20:
The ministry also noted that the permitted industries must make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises or adjacent buildings for social distancing.
- Industries operating in rural areas (outside limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) to open after April 20
- Mfg units and industrial establishments of essential goods
- Food processing units
- IT hardware mfg
- Packaging material mfg
- Coal, mines, mineral production
- Jute industries
- Oil and gas refinery
- Brick kilns
- Road construction, irrigation projects
- Construction of renewable energy projects
Which activities will be closed:
- Metro, rail services, taxis, flights & public transport
- Education institutions
- Theatres, malls, gyms, bars and major public gathering similar places
- Religious places
- In case of funerals, gathering of more than 20 individuals not allowed
Which will be open:
- Hospitals (including path labs, chemists, nursing homes and vetinary clinics)
- Mfg units of drugs, medical devices, medical oxygen
- Construction of medical/health infra (mfg of ambulance)
- Inter and intra state movement (including by air and ambulances) allowed for medical personnel
- Agri and horticulture to remain functional
- ‘Mandis’ operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee
- Agri machinery shops
- Custom Hiring Centres
- Mfg and distribution of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds