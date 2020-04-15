Industries operating in rural areas to open after April 20: Key things to know – Times of India

Here are the industrial units that will operate from April 20:

Industries operating in rural areas (outside limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) to open after April 20

Mfg units and industrial establishments of essential goods

Food processing units

IT hardware mfg

Packaging material mfg

Coal, mines, mineral production

Jute industries

Oil and gas refinery

Brick kilns

Road construction, irrigation projects

Construction of renewable energy projects

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday allowed industries operating in the rural areas to start functioning from April 20 along with strict social distancing norms in place. The ministry of home affairs stated in a circular that manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs (special economic zones), export oriented units, industrial estates and townships to function starting April 20.This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 while adding that relaxations might be considered in some non-hotspot areas.

The ministry also noted that the permitted industries must make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises or adjacent buildings for social distancing.

Which activities will be closed:

Metro, rail services, taxis, flights & public transport

Education institutions

Theatres, malls, gyms, bars and major public gathering similar places

Religious places

In case of funerals, gathering of more than 20 individuals not allowed

Which will be open: