Jimmys Post

Infant girl found safe in New York home after double murder

Infant girl found safe in New York home after double murder

Infant girl is found unharmed in upstate New York cottage where her mother and grandmother were fatally gunned down in double homicide

  • Clarkstown Police Department responded to the residence near the rear of 104 Lake Rd, Valley Cottage, at around 7.10am on Tuesday
  • They found the two women – 63-year-old Wanda Castor and her daughter, Kathleen Castor, 27, both of Valley Cottage – dead with gunshot wounds
  • The infant girl was found inside the residence with no visible injuries
  • She has been identified as being Kathleen’s daughter and has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services  
  • Detectives spoke with a person of interest on Tuesday and are investigating the homicides 

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Police in upstate New York discovered an infant girl in a cottage where the baby’s mother and grandmother were both killed in a double homicide.

The Clarkstown Police Department responded to the residence near the rear of 104 Lake Rd, Valley Cottage, at around 7.10am on Tuesday. 

There, they found the two women – identified as 63-year-old Wanda Castor and her daughter, Kathleen Castor, 27, both of Valley Cottage – dead with gunshot wounds. 

The infant girl was found inside the residence with no visible injuries, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Clarkstown Police Department found the infant girl alive at the Valley Cottage home while the two women – identified as 63-year-old Wanda Castor and her daughter, Kathleen Castor, 27, both of Valley Cottage – were found dead with gunshot wounds

She has been identified as being Kathleen’s daughter and has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services. 

‘This area in Valley Cottage is normally a very, very quiet area,’ Clarkstown Police Department Chief Ray McCullagh said during Tuesday press conference. ‘We rarely, rarely respond to calls there. This is very out of the ordinary for that location.’ 

The sentiment was echoed by Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, who added: This is not typical for a suburban community like Clarkstown. 

Detectives spoke with a person of interest on Tuesday and are investigating the homicides

Detectives spoke with a person of interest on Tuesday and are investigating the homicides

The cottage on 104 Lake Rd where the two bodies and the infant were found

The cottage on 104 Lake Rd where the two bodies and the infant were found

Detectives spoke with a person of interest on Tuesday and are investigating the homicides.  

During the press conference, McCullagh revealed that a vehicle had been missing from the scene. It has since been found and is being processed.  

Police shared that they believed the killings were part of an isolated incident and said that the public was not in danger. 

The cottage was on a huge parcel of land that included other cottages and is near a local nursing home, but authorities assert the facility has nothing to do with the case. 

'This area in Valley Cottage is normally a very, very quiet area,' Clarkstown Police Department Chief Ray McCullagh said during Tuesday press conference. 'We rarely, rarely respond to calls there. This is very out of the ordinary for that location'

‘This area in Valley Cottage is normally a very, very quiet area,’ Clarkstown Police Department Chief Ray McCullagh said during Tuesday press conference. ‘We rarely, rarely respond to calls there. This is very out of the ordinary for that location’

Source link

admin

Related News

Megan Rapinoe outed her twin sister as gay to their parents

Megan Rapinoe outed her twin sister as gay to their parents

Megan Rapinoe’s fraternal twin Rachael Rapinoe has revealed that her soccer star sister outed her as gay to their mother to take the heat off

Trump tweets out ‘cowboys for Trump’ head saying ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

Trump tweets out ‘cowboys for Trump’ head saying ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

On the heels of the U.S. surpassing 100,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump tweeted out a video showing a New Mexico Republican telling a crowd ‘the

Johnny Cash’s granddaughter is called a ‘liberal p****’ for wearing a face mask in Nashville store 

Johnny Cash’s granddaughter is called a ‘liberal p****’ for wearing a face mask in Nashville store 

Rosanne Cash has slammed the ‘ignorance’ and ‘hatred’ surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic after her daughter was apparently heckled for wearing a facemask inside a Nashville

Presence of Proxima b is CONFIRMED by scientists who say it may have liquid water and host life

Presence of Proxima b is CONFIRMED by scientists who say it may have liquid water and host life

Presence of Proxima b Earth-sized planet is CONFIRMED by scientists who suggest it may have liquid water and host life Proxima b was first spotted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *