Infection control in hospitals a long-standing issue

A retired specialist who worked at the North West Regional Hospital says hospital-acquired infections are an issue which has been well-recognised for nearly 200 years. A coronavirus outbreak at the NWRH and the co-located private hospital in Burnie has seen some blaming healthcare workers for spreading the infection. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania But the specialist, who did not want to be named, said there was a long-standing risk a person entering hospital would potentially leave with a germ, many of which are resistant to antibiotics. “The first person who recognised the risk of hospital-acquired infection was an Austrian obstetrician Ignaz Semmelweis who was working in Vienna in the 1840s,” the specialist said. “He acknowledged there were two wards in which mothers who had babies were admitted to after delivery. One was run by midwives and the other was run by doctors. “He observed the mortality rate from puerperal fever, which is an infection that appears after childbirth, was three to five times greater in the doctors’ ward than in the midwives’ ward. “His theory was that in the midwives’ ward they would wash their hands between patients.” The specialist said the ongoing issue of infection control was usually in the background but the COVID-19 pandemic had brought it to the public’s attention. “The public do not understand these potential risks. They’ve been made aware of them right now,” he said. “But when the epidemic goes there is still going to be an ongoing issue about hospital-acquired infection.” He said there would be many elements which contributed to an outbreak within a hospital. “You can’t blame one person. You have to consider a number of factors,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s happened here but it’s very likely to happen again in another place in similar circumstances. “Let’s hope the public health review will identify the many factors and will help people to improve or change infection control practices so that it doesn’t happen again.” The specialist said there were some issues around the design of the NWRH which made infection control more difficult. “Apart from the pediatrics unit and the neonatal special care nursery in the [North West] private hospital, there’s no physical separation,” he said. “There is a flow-through from the medical to the surgical ward so it’s much easier to transfer germs from one department to another with either visitors or staff. “That’s nothing the hospital can do about it’s just what they are working in.” He said a deep-clean of the hospital would clear out germs but it would only be a matter of time before they reestablished again. “There needs to be higher acuity around these well-established and well-documented preventative strategies for hand-washing and gowning if appropriate,” he said. An analysis of infection control performance in Tasmanian public hospitals by health policy analyst Martyn Goddard found the NWRH performed best out of the state’s four major hospitals in the main measure of infection control being the incidence of golden staph. “Golden staph in the NWRH has consistently been the lowest of any of Tasmania’s four major hospitals and in 2018-19 was well below the national average, 0.64 cases per 10,000 patient days against a national figure of 0.75,” Mr Goddard said in his analysis. “The NWRH performs as well as similar-sized hospitals across the country. “This indicates that staff at this hospital routinely observe hand-washing and other infection control procedures. It therefore seems unlikely that reckless staff behaviour is implicated in this outbreak.”

