Influencer Ashley Stock’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Instagram influencer and blogger Ashley Stock is facing every parent’s worst nightmare with remarkable strength.

Stock shared the heartbreaking news with her 325,000 followers that daughter Stevie, 3, died Wednesday, May 27 following a battle with brain cancer. It was just over a month ago that doctors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed the toddler with DIPG, a rare and aggressive tumor with a zero percent survival rate.

“At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms,” Stock wrote on Instagram. “There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words.”

“We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a ‘get out of pain free’ card, and that’s okay,” she continued. “I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends.”

With the support of husband Ben, and their sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7, Ashley was able to document much of Stevie’s journey on social media. On May 15, the Stock family and their loved ones came together to celebrate the toddler’s third birthday.

“Between the pain,” her proud mama described in one tribute, “she smiles and giggles and admires her glitter fingernails and asks for us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins. Her verbal communication abilities are declining more each day but the way she communicates with her eyes holds a wisdom and a knowing far beyond my own.”

“She doesn’t know what’s happening, but she KNOWS what’s happening. And she is brave as hell. And strong. And gracious. When she’s fully lucid I’ll watch her generously give comfort and love to an aching soul who is near her—like some part of her knows how much her sweet hug or slobbery kiss will be cherished for eternity,” Ashley continued.

Stevie’s health issues became apparent to her mom and dad when she was admitted to the hospital in April “due to rapidly declining motor function.”

Ashley shared at the time that after meeting with “dozens of the top pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons and oncologists,” Stevie would go home to comfortably spend time with her family.