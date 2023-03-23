Influencer names Jenny Penich as SVP, North America Commercial

Influencer has announced the appointment of Jenny Penich, formerly SVP, North America Commercial at VICE Media, as their SVP, North America Commercial.

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that signals Influencer’s continued dedication to accelerate growth, Jenny Penich has been appointed SVP Commercial North America at global influencer marketing business, Influencer. Jenny will take responsibility for driving client acquisition and revenue growth with agencies, brands and social platforms across North America.

Jenny brings with her 20 years of experience in US media operations across a multitude of different organisations, including VICE Media, Refinery29 and Time Inc, as well as a wealth of experience in growing global businesses. During her time at VICE, Jenny focused on growing the business’ offering by streamlining VICE’s business goals, broadening the company’s objectives and increasing revenue. Her role in overseeing the company’s sales, marketing, agency and operations functions means she brings a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the internal operations of a leading global company. Jenny’s unique experience at Refinery29 during its acquisition by VICE Media in 2019, also gives her an expert perspective on how best to supercharge businesses in the digital media space, which will be pivotal at this stage in Influencer’s journey as the company scales their operations globally.

Jenny will be working closely with Influencer’s CEO Ben Jeffries, who will be heading up operations in North America. She will be responsible for:

Building the company’s long-term growth and commercial strategies and increasing partnership opportunities with brands, agencies and platforms;

Developing the global structure of Influencer’s partnership business, delivering exceptional campaign delivery to clients;

Streamlining the commercial operations of the organisation in North America ;

; Hiring world class talent to drive the business forward and support clients in North America .

On Jenny’s appointment, Influencer’s CEO Ben Jeffries said: “I am so thrilled to welcome Jenny to the team. Jenny will play a key role in North America, leveraging her vast experience in digital media to inject creative, innovative and strategic ideas to help build our existing and new customer relationships. Her impressive experience in operational leadership and industry transformation makes Jenny the perfect addition to the company as we continue to evolve our offering for clients. In addition, Jenny’s integral role in the success of Refinery29’s acquisition by VICE Media will be fundamental to the next stage of Influencer’s growth.”

Jenny also commented: “Influencer’s combination of people power and platform power is truly unique; offering a point of differentiation in a competitive market. We are a team of individuals with exceptional market knowledge, insights and an understanding of the importance of tech innovation. Both through the lens of our own technology and that of our platform partners. This allows us to scale our business through achieving our clients’ goals and campaign success. I’m so excited to join this team at such an important stage of growth, and to use my experience in supercharging global brands to help Influencer and our clients reach the next stage of growth.”

