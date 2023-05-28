Info-Tech Research Group to Host Careers Open House in Sydney as Firm Looks to Fill Various Roles Over the Coming Months

SYDNEY, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the global IT research and advisory firm continues to grow its market presence in the region, Info-Tech Research Group is set to host a careers open house at its Sydney, Australia, office to fill a number of in-demand roles.

The firm’s Australian footprint has doubled in size since it expanded into the country two years ago. In anticipation of continued expansion to meet growing market demand, Info-Tech will be hosting an open house for regional professionals looking to build a successful career in the tech and advisory industry.

“As one of the fastest-growing IT research and advisory firms in the world, we are dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our clients. We are proud to be able to offer a number of career opportunities as our presence expands in the Australia and New Zealand region,” says David Banger, senior managing partner (APAC) at Info-Tech Research Group. “This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly growing organisation that offers exceptional benefits, employee recognition, and career development opportunities.”

Info-Tech is looking to immediately fill various roles in its sales and research departments, with more career opportunities expected to be made available later in the year. Some of the open roles include the following:

Info-Tech offers sales professionals large greenfield territories with uncapped commissions and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the IT industry. A career in the firm’s research and advisory practice gives professionals the opportunity to create and deliver practical research services that support global CIOs and IT leaders in driving measurable results within their organisations.

These roles offer flexible hours within a hybrid work model, aligning with the firm’s commitment to supporting work-life balance. Moreover, the company strongly values continuous career growth and acknowledges the contributions of all its employees, including prestigious recognition through programs like President’s Club.

The careers open house will be held at Level 3, 100 Harris Street, Pyrmont, NSW, on Tuesday, June 6, between 5:30 and 7:30 PM AEST.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend to learn more about the organisation, ask questions about career opportunities at Info-Tech, and meet current team members and managers. Interested parties can apply online via the firm’s careers page or in-person at the event with a resume.

For more information about working at Info-Tech and to see a complete listing of all current open roles with the firm, visit infotech.com/careers and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086963/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_to_Host_Career.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086962/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_to_Host_Career.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-to-host-careers-open-house-in-sydney-as-firm-looks-to-fill-various-roles-over-the-coming-months-301836172.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

