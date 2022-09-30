Infobip Nigeria Receives Double Accolades at Tech Innovation Awards

Infobip Nigeria, a cloud communication company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement, has won two awards at the prestigious 6th annual Tech Innovation Awards, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel last week.

The company scooped the Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year – for the second year running – as well as the Tech Personality of the Year Award, which was awarded to Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, Infobip Regional Manager West Africa.

“With this being the second year that Infobip Nigeria has received the award & recognition as the Innovative Cloud Communication Provider of the Year, this is a testament to the amount of work we put into making sure that our customers are satisfied. Also, it validates our investments into building platforms, infrastructure and innovative solutions that help our customers & partners simplify the complexities of end-user communications”- says Ladipo-Ajai.

Personal recognition

Commenting on the Tech Personality of the Year Award, Ladipo-Ajai says this accolade may look somewhat more personal, however, it is strongly tied to Infobip because of the opportunity presented to demonstrate its distinctive capabilities in the West African market through thought leadership positioning and the entire team’s efforts.

“Being named the Tech Personality of the Year is a pleasant honour for me. It demonstrates the diligent work of the Infobip regional Africa team as a whole. Hence, this award is dedicated to the entire Infobip team”.

The Tech Innovation Awards, formally known as the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards, are considered the most high-profile and respected accolades in the Nigerian ICT space.

The awards celebrate organisations, individuals, governments and other private sector entities that have distinguished themselves over the years and are at the forefront of digitisation with innovative products and services that keep the ICT sector at the leading edge of innovation.

Driving tech innovation

The nomination criteria focus on people or organisations at the forefront of promoting regulation, standards or best practice; persons or organisations actively driving technological innovation; persons who have used their office to continue advancing technology innovations; and persons who are instrumental in the success of an ICT organisation or business.

Ladipo-Ajai notes that Infobip has been operating for more than 16 years across the globe, currently employing 3700 staff members across numerous countries and research and development centres.

“In Nigeria, we have a large market share (over 60%) of customer engagement led by SMS, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and other channels focused on A2P customer-based messaging, especially in the Nigerian financial sector. This means that we provide services to many Nigerians and many more people across the Globe”. Most importantly, we help businesses dynamically optimize their message journey to offer faster, more secure, and more reliable connections to their customers. All with complete transparency.

Ladipo-Ajai concludes that it has been very rewarding for Infobip to see that the local industry has acknowledged the hard work and technology contributions it has made to the success of its industry stakeholders across the country.

