Infobip, Smartz Solutions Partnership Continues to Enable Seamless Global Communication Experiences for Customers

Infobip, a global cloud communications company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement, is proud to celebrate six years of partnership with Smartz Solutions, a global CCaaS and Employee Engagement software development company.

Smartz Solutions has fully integrated Infobip’s API through extensive collaboration to allow customers to leverage two-way SMS and WhatsApp in their business.

Creating and managing online experiences has become the primary focal point for companies. Whether a small or large operation, offering seamlessly integrated interactions for your customers is critical to staying competitive.

With this ever-demanding requirement, Smartz Solutions, through its partnership with Infobip, offers businesses the opportunity to communicate with their customers in the channel of their choice.

“It is no surprise that the pandemic forced many companies to change how they communicate with their clients. The need for this type of communication didn’t just pop up during the pandemic though; it was a need that existed long before 2020,” says James Guthrie, Smartz Solutions Founder.

Guthrie added that having identified this need in the market more than a decade ago, the team looked for partners to integrate seamlessly within their Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution. As a result, more than six years ago, they formed an exceptionally beneficial partnership with Infobip.

“Through this partnership, we have fully integrated two-way SMS and WhatsApp APIs into our CCaaS solution. This integration has supported hundreds of thousands of interactions for our clients worldwide. The partnership has grown with much success over the past six years resulting in successful projects across 25 countries,” adds Guthrie.

With any partnership, Smartz Solutions assess two primary factors: the quality of the technology they are looking for and the people they work with. Infobip’s technology speaks for itself as they continue to roll out successful projects and have increased client uptake in this type of communication.

“As for the people, we are proud to work with like-minded individuals who support our innovation and constant evolution in fulfilling our mission – offering a simplified solution for great experiences by connecting people to people through industry-leading technology,” says Guthrie.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Smart Solutionz on various projects. The projects and partnership align with our goal of creating connected customer experiences. We look forward to building more innovative client solutions with Smartz that will help drive business growth.” Shaun Van Rooyen, Regional Head of Partnerships, Africa at Infobip.