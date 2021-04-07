Information Technology Services Management delivery through Conversational Automation

Conversational automation

In the world, most countries and cities are moving towards rapid urbanization due to the latest technological advancements. Urbanization made every person’s life very busy and complicated.

To make the lifestyle quite comfortable, most of the people are getting attracted towards instant things like instant food / messaging.

As our personal lives are automated, don’t be surprised if employees expect the same thing in a work environment (IT service management solution).

Users expect enterprise services to be delivered immediately to their channel or device of choice, with a high degree of customization, and without moving / talking in the contact center.

According to Gartner, a person will have more conversations with virtual agents or AI chatbots by 2020 than their family.

Employees are expecting continuous improvement from enterprises. However, most organizations are still not able to deliver that the user needs traditional methods used in the ITSM process.

With the latest digital advancements, human resource management has become more sophisticated. This is a high-value adding function for each organization.

So, it is time to automate your organization’s ITSM process to help you Conversational AI, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity and customer engagement, reduce costs, and provide an engaging customer experience for improved satisfaction.

Many technology companies plan to strengthen ITSM delivery using conversational service automation, but they do not know how to do it.

If you are also sailing on a similar boat, stay tuned!

In this part of writing, we will give you information about ITSM delivery automation using conversational AI.

At Nuacem, IT help desks bring AI into the ITSM space with the help of digital agents that will allow IT organizations to automate request fulfillment, service delivery, and better serve users with existing limited resources.

ITSM (Information Technology Services Management) is defined as the implementation, management, and delivery of quality IT services in a manner appropriate to users to meet business needs.

The main objective of ITSM is to deliver IT as a service. Many feel that ITSM is a primary IT support.

But, in openness, ITSM teams oversee all types of workplace technology, from laptops to servers, from business to critical software apps.

Before we discuss revamping ITSM delivery using interactive automation, let’s take a look at some of its advantages.

Benefits of using conversational automation in ITSM

Cost reduction / optimization

Increases employee productivity

24 * 7 availability and agility

saves time

Reduces human error

Speeding ticket resolution

The fact here is that IT Help Desk has become an essential component of the success of every business.

Enterprises are opting for intelligent conversational automation to increase overall ITSM delivery productivity and efficiency to deal with employee concerns daily more quickly and financially.

Currently, the core of the IT industry is to automate process processes and tasks, and this is where conversational AI will be the right technology that can be used to achieve greater productivity with fewer resources.

It filters out routine tasks such as high requests, processing high versus low-value tickets. This is where virtual assistants provide life to IT employees and provide new service experiences to employees.

Most enterprises invest in the automation of ITSM using AI and digital agents to reduce costs, resolve knowledge queries and issues, improve cost efficiency and productivity, and enhance customer service experience and self-service capabilities.

You can start creating a simple IT service desk bot that can create tickets and give tickets (using natural language processing and robotic process automation), assign tickets to human agents, in tenacity FAQs Platform offers end-users, and inevitable updates on critical events IT and security.

Now, let’s look at some important use cases of IT service management.

So, you will get a better understanding of how Conversational automation ITSM is revamping delivery.

Let’s start!

Dynamic ticket handling

Every day, IT support staff will receive a large number of ticket requests for a variety of purposes, from appealing for new laptops to updating and changing passwords.

IT help desk workers will spend most of their time in ticket handling (grading, prioritizing, and allocating tickets).

This is where automation is needed, and we do it for you here using conversational AI.

After integrating conversational AI with the ticket handling function, it automatically classifies tickets to a human agent based on the type of ticket. They classify tickets based on various decisive factors and also consider previous learnings.

If the intelligent bot cannot solve the problem or ticket then our ITSM digital agents will transfer the call to a human agent. It also provides an entire conversation that has occurred so far for the human agent.

Password reset

In an organization, equipment and machines run 24/7 to keep operations running smoothly. Due to this, the chances of malfunctions and accidents are very high.

Password reset is the most common ticket received by service management teams, and they will spend 24/7 to handle these issues.

With the introduction of conversational AI, the IT help desk team can handle low-value tasks such as password creation / resets and mechanize common troubleshooting queries and processes.

With our smart ITSM agents, password reset is handled. Agents will automatically connect to the back end to set a temporary password for an employee or user.

All these processes can be performed without the intervention of a human agent throughout the entire customer journey.

Automatic self-service

IT technology companies cannot increase the number of human agents with regular requests and increase in incidents.

An organization can avoid all three of these issues by using conversational AI. These digital agents help employees with self-help articles that can be used for ticket deflection.

With the use of intelligent bots in self-service support functions, reduce calls to people visiting IT help desks or people visiting IT desks.

Automated workflows

Change approvals and service requests are very common in IT service management. Since service agents are busy resolving other issues on a priority basis, these tickets will be delayed in getting their approval.

In these cases, automating ITSM with conversational AI will also redefine or redefine your workflows. Here, digital agents will automate the workflow and provide instant approval by notifying all approvals.

Similarly, by providing all the necessary resources, an employee on board or aboard the ship can be automated using intelligent bots.

I hope that the information above has dispelled all your doubts about re-establishing ITSM delivery with interactive automation.

Intelligent bots have jam-pack capability to power ITSM, and can speed up the output of both end-users (employees) and super agents.

If you are still wondering whether to invest in ITSM automation or not?