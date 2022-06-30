Information Trends Launches Comprehensive Global Database and Map of H2 Stations

Over 800 H2 stations already deployed, and more are coming

STERLING, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Information Trends has launched a comprehensive global database and published a worldwide map of hydrogen stations, the company announced today. According to the database, more than 800 hydrogen stations have been deployed globally so far.

The database, which provides locations of all the hydrogen stations, is constantly updated. It is available on a monthly or annual subscription with a one-month free trial.

“We believe that this is the most thorough database of hydrogen stations in the industry,” said Omama Siddiqui, manager of the database. “The number of hydrogen stations is rapidly growing, and this will always be reflected in the database.”

The hydrogen station deployments are the harbinger of an upcoming hydrogen economy, Ms. Siddiqui said. The deployments are helping spur the growth of hydrogen fuel cell buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles, she added.

According to the database, the highest number of hydrogen stations have been built in China, followed by Japan. In the Asia-Pacific region, the deployments in China grew the fastest in 2021, followed by Korea.

In Europe, Germany has the most hydrogen stations, but during 2021, France deployed the highest number of these stations. There have been a limited number of hydrogen station deployments in Middle East and Africa.

In the U.S., the only state with significant hydrogen station deployments is California. Hydrogen stations have also been deployed in Ohio and a few other states. In addition, there have been a limited number of deployments in Latin America.

The hydrogen station database is the product of several months of extensive research, said Shakeel Ahmad, the lead research analyst for the database. “In addition to the locations of the stations, we are making a mammoth effort to gather any missing information as quickly as possible.”

The hydrogen station map was produced by a team of developers headed by Rafay Saeed.

