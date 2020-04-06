Infosys COO Pravin Rao is Nasscom chairman

Infosys’ chief operating officer, UB Pravin Rao, has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), for 2020-21.

Rekha M Menon, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India, will be the Vice-Chairperson for the industry body.

“These are challenging times for the Indian IT industry, as we deal with an unprecedented situation. However, the Indian IT industry has, time and again, proven its resilience and I have no doubt that this time too we will emerge stronger and wiser. As we all adjust to a new normal, I hope to continue the great work that Nasscom has been doing in transforming the industry and making it relevant in this digital era. I believe that our industry, more than ever, needs a focused approach towards building resilience, upskilling its workforce and contributing to our country’s growth, and I’m excited to be a part of this journey with Nasscom”, Pravin Rao said in a statement.

The newly appointed leadership, along with President Debjani Ghosh, will help the industry body achieve its 2025 vision for the industry.