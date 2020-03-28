Infosys fired an employee over outrageous post on coronavirus

India’s tech giant Infosys on Friday has terminated the services of an employee who wrote an “inappropriate post” on social media platform Twitter about the coronavirus pandemic.

Infosys took to micro-blogging site Twitter and noted that it has sacked an employee after he posted a politically incorrect statement on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The tech company wrote in a tweet: “Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees, and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity.”

Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. (1/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020

The Bengaluru-based company maintained that it has a “zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee,” as per media reports.

The techie who was fire for writing an outrageous post had tweeted: “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus.”

Infosys had earlier tweeted on Thursday that the company was deeply concerned with the techie’s post and that it would take necessary action against him based on its investigation.

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has tightened its grip in India as the tally is nearing 900 as India has so far reported 873 coronavirus cases.

Looking at the gravity of the coronavirus crisis, Centre has announced a complete lockdown across the country, excluding the supply of essential items.