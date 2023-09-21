Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to grow by USD 548.92 billion between 2022 – 2027 | The growing need to simplify solutions for backup to drive growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 548.92 billion. The growing need to simplify solutions for backup drives the IaaS market. The growing adoption of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) across enterprises can be attributed to its convenience. The information or data is automatically saved simultaneously with the streaming, reducing the effort for enterprises to manually save, label, and track information. Hence, such advantages drive the demand for the IaaS market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge – Increasing incidences of data breaches challenge the growth of the IaaS market. The increasing development of cloud-based application software in the global application software industry is due to the rising demand for IaaS applications. As such, there are also growing concerns regarding the data security of such cloud-based applications. Furthermore, data breaches due to the XSS, XSRF, and SQL injection can act as a significant threat to software developers. This is because it enables malicious third parties to access sensitive customer data. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the IaaS market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid cloud), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The public cloud segment is significant during the forecast period. This computing model in which IT services are delivered over the Internet or through virtualization is termed a public cloud. The public cloud segment market vendors are responsible for managing, maintaining, and developing the pool of computing resources shared among multiple users across the network. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the public cloud segment of the IaaS market during the forecast period.

North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market:

11 11 Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redcentric plc, VMware Inc.

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 548.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 34.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 11 11 Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redcentric plc, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

