Infrastructure projects set to be brought forward in time of coronavirus

The state government intends to bring forward infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline, pointing to low volumes of traffic due to social distancing restrictions as a reason for the potential acceleration. As Tasmanians heed the message from both state and federal governments to stay home and help halt the spread of coronavirus, an opportunity has arisen for Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson to try and bolster the state's flagging economy and give a leg-up to the local construction and civil engineering sector. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "[We are] actively looking at [our] forward capital investment program more broadly to determine which projects can be brought forward, with a focus on taking advantage of the unprecedented current low traffic volumes and ensuring that there is a steady pipeline of work that will continue to support jobs and investment," he said. Mr Ferguson's comments follow a call from Property Council of Australia Tasmanian executive director Brian Wightman for the Gutwein government to bring forward select large-scale infrastructure projects. Among some of the looming projects in the pipeline for Northern Tasmania are a new Tamar Bridge, for which construction is expected to start in the 2023-24 financial year and conclude in 2025-26, and an extensive slate of upgrades to Launceston's seven sewerage treatment plants, set to commence in 2021-22. Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Neil Grose said it was now time for the state government to "drop the hammer and just get on with it" when it came to its infrastructure spend, adding that the Tamar Bridge project, in particular, needed to be expedited. IN OTHER NEWS: "Some of those real state-building infrastructure projects would be important," he said. "And I know a lot of work has gone into the Tamar River bridge." "And that's a huge project which can't go ahead without federal government assistance." Federal Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack, meanwhile, said the Commonwealth government was cooperating with its Tasmanian counterparts in relation to infrastructure development. "The Australian government is working with the Tasmanian government to further accelerate delivery, where possible, on land transport infrastructure projects to get Tasmanians home sooner and safer, cut business costs through freight efficiencies and maintain construction jobs and economic opportunities through to the other side of COVID-19," he said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/8e3397d0-2752-4240-8265-758b23a273ab.jpg/r0_2_1173_665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg