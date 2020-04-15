‘Ink Master’ fans frustrated by finale decision due to coronavirus quarantine

Fans got quite the surprise during the season 13 penultimate episode of Ink Master. The series normally culminates in a live competition to crown a champion and award them $100,000. Unfortunately, due to state-mandated orders, production for the finale will be unable to take place.

After host Dave Navarro announced the three finalists for the finale, a recorded message came on to explain there would not be a finale. “Due to the covid-19 pandemic, government order to stay home and shelter, and for the safety of the artists, judges, canvases, and the crew, the “Ink Master: Turf War” finale could not move forward,” said the narrator.

Instead of postponing the finale, the series elected to split the winnings amongst the 3 finalists. Even though there won’t be a final episode for the season, producers did arrange for fans to see the finalists work on YouTube. The work will be available for viewing after 7 p.m on Wednesday.

While it is understandable that the current pandemic should interfere with television production, many fans were left broken hearted. They took to social media to share their frustrations.

Wait. Hold up. I just watched an entire season to have the #InkMaster finale cancelled and no one gets crowned? Why not postpone the finale?? — Alli (@___AlliCat___) April 15, 2020

Man… I’d have taken a delayed finale over no finale. #Inkmaster — Robert Caplette 🏳️‍🌈 (@TattooedEnigma) April 15, 2020

Wait I just watched an entire season of #inkmaster for them to not even postpone the finale and just crown 3 winners. Bruh 😂 — Megan Thee Accountant (@MeggieLite) April 15, 2020

Ink Master airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.

