Innovana Launches Anytime Astro, An Online Portal Offering Live Astrology Consultations Globally

JAIPUR, India, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Innovana, a leading software company recently launched Anytime Astro, an online Astrology portal that will help its users to connect with and consult India’s acclaimed Astrologers.

Through this online portal, users will be able to get Astrological guidance and consultations through live call or chat sessions. This easy-to-use platform houses industry’s best Astrologers screened with the help of multiple case studies and interviews to ensure that users receive the most precise predictions and consultations through Anytime Astro.

Key points about Anytime Astro:

Launch Date: December 13, 2021

Availability: Users can avail of the services of Anytime Astro through their application as well as the website. The application is available for both Android and iOS.

Website: Free to use| Includes purchases.

Anytime Astro is very simple and convenient to use. After logging in to their website or application, users will find a list of numerous highly experienced Astrologers. All they will need to do is top-up their Anytime Astro wallets and choose a suitable Astrologer after screening their profiles. Users will be able to compare experience, qualification, specialization, language, reviews, and ratings on the Astrologers’ profile to choose them as per their preference. They shall get live guidance from the verified genuine Astrologers where they would be able to enquire about their future or discuss their problems to get solutions. They can even drop a message and pre-book their session if the Astrologer of their choice is offline at that moment.

With Anytime Astro, users can get guidance in one of these life spheres:-

Marital Life

Love and Relationships

Career and Job

Cheating and Affairs

Finance and Business

Break-Up and Divorce

Kids and Education

One of Anytime Astro’s flagship features is “Talk To Astrologer”. This is a modern replacement for traditional Astrological consultations where seekers had to pay a visit to Astrologers to get their predictions. This service will enable users to consult renowned Astrologers registered with Anytime Astro through phone and get instant personalized answers from the comfort of their own homes. Some of its other features are:-

Verified Astrologers- Users will be able to get their questions answered from only genuine and verified Astrologers.

Saved Sessions: The chats, calls, and messages of the users will be saved in a specific section for their future reference.

24/7 Availability: To make their service available even to the NRI audience, Anytime Astro provides consultations 24/7

Safe and Private Consultations: The best thing about Anytime Astro is the privacy they maintain for all their consultations. The identity of its customers and the reason for their consultation is kept highly confidential.

Connect With Industry Experts At One Place: Anytime Astro is associated with numerous Astrologers who are experts in several fields of Astrology including:-

Vedic Astrology

Horary Astrology

Palmistry

Numerology

Tarot Reading

Psychic Reading

Kundali/Janampatri

Lal Kitab Astrology

Vastu

“With the launch of Anytime Astro, our motive is to make Astrological guidance accessible to all. We aim to reach out to everyone who is going through a tough phase and enable them to consult online with India’s best Astrologers,” stated Mr. Chandan Garg, Chairman & MD of Innovana group in a statement on Wednesday.

Log in to Anytime Astro now and get accurate predictions from the industry’s best Astrologers.

Android: https://bit.ly/3Jw55v5

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dashaspeaks-your-online-guide/id1536125164https://apple.co/3sJLAJf

You can also get online chat and call consultations on their website – www.anytimeastro.com

About Innovana

Innovana aimed at delivering convenience at customers’ fingertips. To simplify the digital needs of its users, it has launched several useful applications like FlashScan, XHAREit, Tarot Life, Web Secure Plus, and Advanced Phone Cleaner in the past. Their motive is to create innovative utility products and digital solutions to meet their users’ day-to-day digital needs.

