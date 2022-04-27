Innovative Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coming to Northern Quebec

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Confronting climate change in thoughtful ways offers the potential for significant economic opportunities for businesses, communities and workers in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future: to protect the environment, strengthen the economy and create good jobs.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $2.6 million to TUGLIQ Energy Co. to address barriers to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Northern Quebec.

Specifically, the investment will help TUGLIQ Energy Co. demonstrate and assess the use of innovative EV technology and charging stations tied to a hybrid diesel-renewable smart grid. Introducing cutting-edge EV infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote northern communities, will demonstrate how these communities can meet their future transportation needs with zero-emission vehicle technologies.

The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gases and protect fragile ecosystems while also providing Inuit attending the Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy with job opportunities through the operation and maintenance training of EV charging stations.

The transportation sector accounts for 25 percent of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions. The Montreal-based TUGLIQ Energy Co. offers cost-effective, leading-edge alternatives to diesel and heavy fuel oil, focusing on islanded micro-grids in remote regions, where climate change exerts a heavier toll on communities and on the environment. TUGLIQ Energy Co. is also investing more than $1.8 million in the project. Data collected through this project will support the future integration of fast-charging infrastructure, create jobs and contribute to an increased uptake of EVs.

The federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the market entry of next-generation clean energy technologies.

The government is supporting innovative energy initiatives that lower emissions, create healthier communities and provide opportunities for economic development.

“By investing in making EV chargers more accessible to people in Nunavik, Quebec, the federal government is delivering on our commitment to Canadians to ensure that communities across the country are moving toward a net-zero future and contributing to the achievement of our climate goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“For 10 years, and in the wake of today’s announcement, Tugliq is proud to support and accompany its industrial clients in the North, as well as their Aboriginal and government partners, in achieving greenhouse gas emission reduction and net-zero targets. We are proud to invest with you, and to develop and deploy innovative solutions tailored to Côte-Nord’s industrial needs, especially those targeting extreme remote environments.”

Laurent Abbatiello

President and CEO, TUGLIQ Energy Co.

