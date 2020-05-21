Inquiry a must to give closure

news, local-news,

The torment and torture that comes from childhood abuse lasts a lifetime. This is evident in the case of Sandra Radford’s horrific and hard-to-read tale of tribulations – sexual abuse and forced adoption “for the best”. Stories like Mrs Radford’s and then thousands that have been shared before hers make us question humanity and the evil that we live amongst. It is one of Australia’s greatest issues in these modern times that an unknown number of children endured sexual abuse by people in positions of trusted power – priests, teachers, carers and many more. The fact that many cases were swept under the carpet as if nothing had happened is a national disgrace. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse only highlighted the depths of the despair. Tasmanians didn’t escape the pain, and the lengths some institutions went to avoid the fallout have been raised recently with allegations the Tasmanian Education Department’s past practise was to move actual or suspected paedophile teachers from school to school or job to job. The calls continue to come for this to be investigated independently, for the sake of the victims and to allay any doubt that it is no longer happening. Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff has, to date, only gone as far as saying that the government is open to going down this path. The royal commission gave victims a voice and delivers some Band-Aid schemes to compensate victims and delivered new guidelines to help ensure nothing of its magnitude will be ignored again. The state government is in the process of implementing all 409 of the royal commission’s recommendations and national and state redress schemes have gone some way to amending failures and the suffering. But it must also act to ensure that there is no chance there could be other cases uncovered or any culture of ignorance remaining within any state entity. Until a bright light is shone into the darkest of corners, we can’t be certain that all of the evil deeds have been uncovered.

