Inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee’s caravan: Reality favourites give viewers a glimpse into their abode with cosy furniture, a HUGE TV and an impressive balcony

They have been self-isolating together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Gogglebox stars Lee Riley and Jenny Newby have given viewers a glimpse inside the famous caravan where they film their hilarious scenes for the Channel 4 show.

The abode, owned by Lee in Hull, features an array of cosy furniture and an impressive flat screen TV.

The pair, who like to indulge in a glass of wine with their TV viewing, gave a look at the view outside the caravan, with the window framed by cream curtains.

In another snap, they gave a wider look at the sitting room which features a cream sofa decorated with candles and a brown rug.

The walls are painted beige while Lee also has a wooden fireplace and a large mirror with a matching wooden frame above it.

The camera and light that are used to film the pair’s reactions on Gogglebox could also be seen beside the TV. 

Interiors: The duo also uploaded a photo of the couch they film on, which they had preened to perfection with pink throw pillows 

Lee also shared some shots from outside the caravan, with the balcony lined with a white frame. 

The duo also uploaded a photo of the couch they film on, which they had preened to perfection with pink throw pillows, while the windows behind were lined with gold curtains.   

It comes after Jenny and Lee recently delighted fans with a throwback snap from 16 years ago. 

Good cause: The pair recently uploaded a snap of themselves in support of the Cavell Nurses’ Trust 

The pair look very different in the snap – with both Jenny and Lee sporting dark brunette locks (these days they’ve got a few more greys) as they laugh jollily in the photo. 

The photo looks a little like they’re at a wedding – with Jenny clutching a bouquet of posies.

Lee was sure to inform fans that this was not a photo of them tying the knot.

‘Old photo 16 years ago of me and Jenny on a cruise taking the p**s and no before you ask we didn’t get married!’ Lee captioned the snap.

This is the second throwback they have shared since joining Instagram in March.

Another was posted on April 9, in which the pair look even younger.

The old pals have been staying together at Lee’s caravan during the coronavirus lockdown, but with the series coming to a close for now, Jenny will move out for a while. 

