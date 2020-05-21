Jimmys Post

Inside Harry, Meghan's $27m mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept a low profile since relocating to Los Angeles from London (via Canada) earlier this year – even managing to keep the news of their US arrival under wraps for weeks after it happened.

It’s since emerged that they are holed up in millionaire US actor/producer Tyler Perry’s opulent $27 million eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style Beverly Hills pad, which sits on 22 acres in an exclusive guard-gated community.

media_cameraHarry, Meghan and Archie are now living in LA. Picture: Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images
While the royal couple may have shut down their own Instagram account, a quick scroll back through their landlord’s social media provides plenty of glimpses of their new abode.

In one picture previously posted on Instagram by the 50-year-old Hollywood mogul, a large balcony can be seen with sweeping views of the area.

Another image features one of the home’s many bathrooms – boasting a stunning Grecian design, complete with white columns and a sunken jacuzzi.

A photo uploaded during the festive period offers a look at the property’s living space, with huge windows, an expensive-looking couch and soft-lighting. The picture Perry shared also features a glimpse at the adjoining (and extravagant) dining room.

The room most likely now being occupied by baby Archie, who just turned 1, is also featured on Perry’s Instagram – a gorgeous grey and white nursery originally designed for his now-five-year-old son, Aman.

Meghan, a well-known foodie, is sure to have been thrilled with Perry’s sleek kitchen, which includes a marble island, double oven and hob and blackboard.

In 2014, Perry also shared a photo from inside his study, showcasing a heavy leather armchair, fireplace, mahogany doors, a vintage-style desk and embroidered carpet.

There’s been no indication of how long Meghan and Harry plan to stay in Perry’s mansion – although it’s understood they have been househunting for a place of their own in that area.

The celeb-studded hillside is certainly a far cry from their former British pad, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they renovated for $4.5 million and then lived in for less than a year before making the move to Northern America.

There was backlash over the decision, as taxpayers had forked out payment for a large chunk of the barely-used refurbishments, but it has been recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now begun the process of repayments.

