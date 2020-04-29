Inside Joe Exotic’s seedy sex den where jailed zoo owner would film sex videos

Joe Exotic’s seedy sex den, where he held piercing parties and filmed sex videos with his husband and other men, now sits abandoned after his employees trashed it while celebrating his departure from the zoo, exclusive DailyMailTV photos show.

The house still has some of the Tiger King star’s clothing hanging in the closet and dishes remain on the counter almost two years after Joe fled from the FBI, as old bills and employee files are strewn across the floor.

Jeff Lowe, who is the current owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, revealed details of Joe’s disturbing secret lifestyle, claiming Netflix‘s hit docuseries failed to include twisted allegations of Joe engaging in bestiality with zoo animals.

Living in a small two-bedroom bungalow on the grounds, Joe engaged in filming sex acts, drug use and using stuffed animals as sex toys.

‘Joe is one creepy guy,’ Lowe said, explaining that after Joe fled the zoo in 2018 he let several of the employees to go into the home and trash it.

Joe Exotic’s seedy sex den, where he held piercing parties and filmed sex videos with his husband and other men, now sits abandoned after his employees trashed it while celebrating his departure from the zoo, exclusive DailyMailTV photos show

‘Joe is one creepy guy,’ new zoo owner Jeff Lowe said, explaining that after Joe fled the zoo in 2018 he let several of the employees to go into the home and trash it

Dishes are still on the counter almost two years after Joe fled from the FBI

Living in a small two-bedroom bungalow on the grounds, Joe and his husband John Finlay engaged in filming sex acts and using stuffed animals as sex toys. There was also evidence of drug use

Lowe said he found stacks upon stacks of gay porn magazines in Joe’s filthy house

The house still has some of the Tiger King star’s clothing hanging in the closet

Lowe revealed details of Joe’s disturbing secret lifestyle, claiming Netflix’s hit docuseries failed to include twisted allegations of Joe engaging in bestiality with zoo animals

Lowe said that he and his wife Lauren suspected Joe was into kinky things, but figured to each their own

‘They hated him, they wanted to celebrate him never coming back,’ he added.

Lowe said that he and his wife Lauren suspected Joe was into kinky stuff, but figured to each their own.

But one night when at Joe’s house for dinner, they were sitting at the kitchen counter when another employee came up to them and said: ‘You know Joe pierces guys’ d**ks there.’

Lowe said they were so disgusted, they got up and left without eating a thing. They didn’t step foot inside the house again until after Joe had left the zoo for good.

Joe fled in the zoo in the middle of the night in June 2018 after realizing he was the target of an FBI investigation.

Lowe recalled Joe telling the zoo employees that if he died, not to let his mother go into the attic at his house, so Lowe figured he’d see what Joe had been iding.

‘When Joe left the zoo, the first place I headed to, was Joe’s house I had to see what was up there,’ he said.

Lowe found a handful of thumb drives, which were filled with several videos and pictures of Joe’s husband John Finlay having a sex act performed on him by other men

In filing cabinets, Lowe said he found ‘penis pumps in several different sizes, condoms, lube you name it.

Lowe said he also pictures and videos of Joe and his then-husband John Finlay dressed up in trashy lingerie (pictured)

Jeff alleges Joe would cut holes into stuffed animals to use them as sex toys (pictured)

Images obtained by DailyMail.com show that Joe would meet young men from Craigslist ads, promise them money to come down and have sex with him

Lowe said he pulled down the stairs to the attic and boxes of dildos, leather whips, chains and bondage devices came crashing down to the floor.

There were hooks in the ceiling where Joe would affix a chair and film men having sex while swinging.

In filing cabinets, Lowe said he found ‘penis pumps in several different sizes, condoms, lube you name it.’

He then found a handful of thumb drives, which were filled with several videos and pictures of Joe’s husband John Finlay having a sex act performed on him by other men.

However, Finlay appears bored in the videos, fixing a motorcycle helmet in his hands, smoking a cigarette and flipping through magazines, while Joe calls out to him: ‘What do you think John, you don’t like it today?’

Lowe said he found emails of Joe finding men on Craigslist and offering them money to come have sex with him and Finlay.

One email subject was titled ‘would pay you to f**k me,’ and there were several other emails in similar fashion, with Joe often leaving his number for the male prostitutes to call him at.

To add injury to insult Lowe said he allowed some horses from the zoo to board in there during the winter months, after letting employees trash it

Lowe said he plans on bulldozing the house to the ground soon because he wants to rid the zoo of any reminder of Joe Exotic

A former park security employee claimed to Lowe that Joe and John would dress up in lingerie and in the middle of the night bring goats, sheep, or llamas to their house and have sex with them

Finlay appears bored in the videos, fixing a motorcycle helmet in his hands, smoking a cigarette and flipping through magazines, while Joe calls out to him: ‘What do you think John, you don’t like it today?’

Lowe said he plans on bulldozing the house to the ground soon because he wants to rid the zoo of any reminder of Joe Exotic

Lowe said he also found emails of Joe soliciting ‘big black c**k every Tuesday or Thursday night out of Oklahoma City,’ offering the person anywhere from $300 to $400.

‘Joe often said the ‘n’ word, he was a racist, but he had no problem hiring black guys for sex,’ Lowe said.

Lowe also said he found several pictures of women’s lingerie that Joe and Finlay would wear.

But one of the more seedy activities Lowe said Joe and Finlay were involved in was using stuffed animals as sex toys, with holes cut into the mouth area and the back area of the stuffed animal.

A former park security employee claimed to Lowe that Joe and John would dress up in lingerie and in the middle of the night bring goats, sheep, or llamas to their house and have sex with them.

To add injury to insult Lowe said he allowed some horses from the zoo to board in there during the winter months, after letting employees trash it.

The house still has some of Joe’s clothing hanging in the closet and dishes are still on the counter almost two years later. Old bills and employee files are strewn across the floor.

Lowe said he plans on bulldozing the house to the ground soon because he wants to rid the zoo of any reminder of Joe Exotic.