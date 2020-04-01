Inside Karan Johar’s closet: Daughter Roohi disapproves of his fashion choices, son says wear ‘simple clothes’

Karan Johar has been sharing videos of his kids during the lockdown period. On Wednesday, he shared one from inside his closet and it is hilarious.

Sharing it, he wrote: “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.” As the video opens, we see Roohi and Yash in their dad’s closet. Then, he asks Roohi if she likes “dada’s clothes” to which she replies with an emphatic “no”. Turning to Yash, Karan asks, “Yash, what should dada wear?” Yash struggles with his words a bit and then says, “Simple clothes”. Karan can be heard laughing.

Looks like many were in agreement with Yash’s views. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section: “I agree with yash. Give us a simple look.” Manish Malhotra too said: “Roohi and Yash and I agree with Yash.”

Many others simply enjoyed watching such innocence. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote: “Hahahahahahah so cute. Please keep us posted if you wanna donate your clothes after this @karanjohar sir I can send you simple clothes in return.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: “Hahahahahah this is the best!!”

A couple of days back, Karan had shared a video of high tea with his mother Hiroo and daughter. In the video, Karan can be seen asking his daughter, “Roohi, what are you doing, high tea?”

As the little munchkin grabs a tea snack, Karan then pans the camera to his mom who seems to be bejewelled with gold bangles and earrings for the ‘high tea.’ He asks his mom, “Oh my god, Mumma you are all bejewelled for the high tea,” to which his mom replies, “Because it is the highlight of our day.”

Some days back he had shared another cute video in which his son said that Amitabh Bachchan could ‘take away’ coronavirus from their lives.

Karan asks him: ‘Yash, how sad these corona times are. Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this coronavirus can leave our life?” To which, Yash replies “Amitabh Bachchan”. A “stumped” Karan then says if he should call Big B, whom he referred to as Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away. Just when he says that he will call Amitabh, Yash replies: “Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room.”

