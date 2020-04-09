Inside Kareena Kapoor’s virtual chat with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita; but what kept Karisma Kapoor away? See pic

Kareena Kapoor swears by her girl gang, which includes Malaika Arora as well, and regularly catches up with them on group video call amid lockdown. The actor has again shared proof of their virtual reunion and mentioned that they all were missing an important member of their girl gang, Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena shared a screenshot of their group call in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Missing our Lolo @therealkarismakapoor #TogetherForever #girlgang.” Amrita also shared a similar post in her Instagram stories. The screenshot shows (from clockwise) Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and their friend Mallika Bhat.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor often chat on video call.

Meanwhile, all of them are spending time in isolation with their respective families. Kareena has been sharing paintings made by her son Taimur and even shared the glimpse of a pasta necklace made by the little one.

Kareena and Saif have also pledged support for those hit by the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Making an announcement, Kareena had shared on her social handles a few days ago, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do lust that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind Kareena, Saif & Taimur.” The couple have also contributed to PM-Cares and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Malaika has also been busy working out at home, spending time with her dog Casper and keeping herself busy in the kitchen. She recently shared the glimpse of a cake made by her. She had earlier shared her daily routine during lockdown with a few clips and photographs. She wrote, Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat …. all the perks of stayin at home…. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe.”

