Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) After an excursion into traditional Western territor…

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

After an excursion into traditional Western territory with True Grit, Joel and Ethan Coen ventured back into a more stylized and surreal story in this tale about an early 1960s folk singer loosely inspired by the life of the late Dave Van Ronk. Oscar Isaac gives a star-making turn as the title balladeer, whose questionable viability as a true folk pioneer is matched only by his ineptitude at managing his increasingly chaotic life. Bolstered by actors like Carey Mulligan, Adam Driver and John Goodman, Inside Llewyn Davis is both a funny and melancholy ode to artistic ambition and failure. .

