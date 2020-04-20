Inside MasterChef star Courtney Roulston’s $1.5million Sydney apartment 

Courtney Roulston is currently a hot favourite on MasterChef: Back To Win.

And when she’s not cooking up a storm on-set of the show in Melbourne, the 39-year-old and her stunning fiancée Sophie King call Sydney’s Coogee home.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal the pair snapped up a beachside unit for $1.5million in 2016, two years after getting engaged during a romantic trip to Byron Bay.

Courtney and Sophie’s apartment boasts two bedrooms and ocean views.

It has a large open plan living space, with Courtney’s designer kitchen flowing into their intimate dining area and then cosy lounge space.

The lounge opens out onto their comfortable balcony, just minutes from the beach.

Inside, the women have opted for a beachy interior design with wicker furniture.

Courtney’s impressive kitchen boasts a colourful Smeg refrigerator, plenty of worktop surfaces and rustic furniture and crockery.

The couple have been engaged for six years, and want a low-key casual wedding.

MasterChef star Courtney, who first appeared on the show’s second season in 2010, revealed she has a same-sex fiancée during Sunday night’s episode.

She was praised for casually announcing her engagement on TV by many viewers.

While the judges were appraising her dish, the Sydney Swans AFL Team Chef said: ‘I’ve been tinkering with the idea of opening up a wine bar with my partner, Sophie’.

