Inside Rex’s first birthday: Stacey Solomon celebrates her youngest son’s birthday

Stacey Solomon celebrated her youngest son Rex’s first birthday on Saturday alongside boyfriend Joe Swash and her two older sons Leighton, eight, and Zachary, 12.

The mum-of-three documented the preparations for the big day which included a rustic homemade cake, dozens of carefully-wrapped presents and an adorable jungle inspired outfit for Rex.

On Friday, the Loose Women star, 30, showcased the ‘birthday chair’ she decorated with fake flowers and ivy to stay in line with the jungle theme.

Sweet: Stacey Solomon celebrated her youngest son Rex’s first birthday on Saturday alongside boyfriend Joe Swash and her two older sons Leighton, eight, and Zachary, 12

The television personality explained all her sons get a special chair for their birthdays and Rex’s favourite place to sit is the egg shaped chair in the garden.

The media star then revealed the selection of presents she had bought for the tot, including his own toy phone and TV remote, were to stop him from ‘stealing’ theirs.

Stacey wrapped the gifts in brown paper and string and told followers that she does not use sellotape so as to do her bit for the environment.

Adorable: The mum-of-three documented the preparations for the big day that included a rustic homemade cake, modest selection of presents and adorable jungle inspired outfit for Rex

Stacey told her followers she was making Rex’s birthday cake herself but, encountered trouble with the icing when her electric whisk broke.

She hilariously revealed she attempted to use a potato masher to complete the job before giving up and using shop bought icing.

But her problems did not stop there, in the next story, Stacey said she was ‘laughing so she didn’t cry’ at the finished result.

Impressive: On Friday, the Loose Women star, 30, showcased the ‘birthday chair’ she decorated with fake flowers and ivy to stay in line with the jungle theme

Exciting: The media personality then revealed the selection of presents she had bought for the tot including his own toy phone and TV remote to stop him from ‘stealing’ theirs

Family: Rex was joined by his two older brothers for the celebrations in lockdown

Getting prepared: She wrapped the gifts in brown paper and string and told followers that she does not use sellotape

The former X Factor star attempted a two-tier cake covered in white icing, however, due to the cake being too soft, it ended up looking slightly messy but none the less rustic and yummy.

Once decorated with fake greenery, Stacey pointed out Rex won’t mind what it looks like once he is tucking into it.

The beauty shared an adorable montage of Rex and her in bed waking up each morning and penned: ‘Waking up to you Pickle each morning for a year has brightened up our world.’

Uh oh! Stacey then shared that she was making his birthday cake herself but encountered trouble with the icing when her electric whisk broke

Yummy: She hilariously revealed that she attempted to use a potato masher to complete the job before giving up and using shop bought icing

Still delicious: The former X Factor star attempted a two-tier cake covered in white icing however due to the cake being too soft it ended up looking slightly messy but none the less rustic and yummy

To match the jungle theme, Stacey dressed Rex in an adorable babygrow with a leafy green pattern over it.

After he enjoyed his birthday breakfast of pancakes, Rex began opening his presents and was delighted with the tissue paper and a new toy bunny.

Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Rex dancing in a cute rainbow-printed babygrow, before he takes an unsteady step forward.

Adorable: The beauty shared an adorable montage of Rex and her in bed waking up each morning and penned: ‘Waking up to you Pickle each morning for a year has brightened up our world’

Good morning: Stacey ended the montage with a video of today waking Rex up and wishing him happy birthday

Stacey shared the video of her son standing on two feet and dancing to music in their house.

At one point Rex appears to take an unsteady step forward, and Joe can be heard shouting ‘is that a step?’

Clearly proud of her son for reaching the milestone, Stacey gushes: ‘Clever boy,’ as Rex loses his footing and falls onto the rug.

Stacey captioned her post: ‘Disco pickle, I think we may have just had a first step.’

Breakfast: Rex enjoyed his birthday breakfast of yummy pancake and banana

So cute: To match the jungle theme, Stacey dressed Rex in an adorable babygrow with a leafy green pattern over it