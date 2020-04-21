Inside Steve Jacobs’ private hideaway in Vanuatu – as he returns to Nine following Today sacking 

Steve Jacobs is preparing to return to Nine as a radio presenter for Magic 1278, four months after he was sacked from the Today show.

And ahead of his return to the workforce, the weatherman has shared a glimpse inside the Vanuatu hideaway where he spent much of his short-lived unemployment.

The father-of-two proudly showed off his tropical holiday home, The Boathouse, on Instagram and encouraged his fans to book a holiday there.

‘From where I’d rather be. Dreaming of getting back to my island paradise. Vanuatu has registered no cases of corona,’ he captioned several photos of the property.

Steve also included links to his website where holidaymakers can find more information and make reservations.

Located on the southern end of Port Vila, The Boathouse is a private beachfront property just a stone’s throw away from the island’s pristine reefs.

It is nestled between lush gardens, and boasts two stylish bedrooms, an open plan living room and a modern kitchen.

The Boathouse makes the most of the idyllic surroundings with its private beachfront deck featuring sun lounges, daybeds and a thatched roof palapa dining space.

The rental home comes with a variety of amenities, including a log fire barbecue, two kayaks, a seaside hammock and snorkelling gear.

According to The Boathouse website, the property can be rented from $400 a night.

Steve was axed from Today before Christmas, following the announcement that the program was being relaunched with Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon as hosts.

Taking to Instagram after his dismissal, he said he was looking forward to spending more time with his daughters, Isabella and Francesca.

On Sunday, it was announced that Steve would be returning to Nine as a radio announcer for Magic 1278 in Melbourne.

He will host a new breakfast show at the end of the month.

‘To be able to start with a blank slate and rebuild these stations is a really exciting time,’ Steve told the Herald Sun.

‘To be handed the reins of these amazing stations that have such great heritage and to bring them back to music stations is a great challenge.’

