Inside The Bachelor Locky Gilbert’s ‘chaotic’ Zoom dates – as Channel 10 continues production in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic

Filming of The Bachelor was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

But it appears the health crisis hasn’t stopped producers from documenting Locky Gilbert’s love story, as an insider has claimed they witnessed a virtual date between the former Australian Survivor star and several his contestants this week.

Radio presenter Matty Acton said on Thursday that one of his friends had caught a woman on a group date with Locky and a few other women the previous day. 

The virtual date was supposedly taking place over Zoom, a video conferencing program that has surged in popularity during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Matty explained on Hit 105’s Stav, Abby and Matt that his friend had been working from home when he looked out his window and noticed the bizarre sight.

‘[My friend said that] there was, on a picnic rug, a girl on a laptop with a TV crew. They’re filming, and she was on a date with The Bachelor,’ he said.

Matt went on to describe the unusual date, which his friend claimed had involved all the women wearing un-flattering outfits. 

‘This date, in classic Bachelor style, involved dress-up. Apparently all the girls had to wear onesies,’ he explained.

According to Matt’s friend, his female neighbour had worn a ‘dog onesie’ throughout the date and even performed a series of ‘doggy tricks’ at Locky’s request. 

Things apparently became more dramatic once the date was over. 

‘When the laptop closes, she apparently spews and cuts sick at the producer, saying how embarrassing that was, and how humiliating [it was] that she had to be in a onesie!’ Matt said. 

It comes after Channel 10’s head of entertainment, Stephen Tate, confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic would ‘form part of the story’ of The Bachelor’s eighth season.

‘We’re going to embrace what’s happening to all of us here in Australia. It will form part of the story, and we think we’ll be able to deliver probably the most extraordinary series ever,’ he told the The Kyle and Jackie O Show in March.  

Locky, who appeared on Australian Survivor in 2017 and returned for this year’s All Stars season, had been announced as the Bachelor on March 4. 

‘I am beyond excited to be announced as this year’s Bachelor and cannot wait to share this epic romantic adventure with you all,’ he said at the time.

On-set production was postponed just weeks later, on March 26. 

‘I am beyond excited’: Locky, who appeared on Australian Survivor in 2017 and returned for this year’s All Stars season, was announced as the Bachelor on March 4

