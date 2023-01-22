Insights on the Airport Passenger Screening Systems Global Market to 2027: Rising Security Needs and the Introduction of Innovative, and Effective Products and Services Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global airport passenger screening systems market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.64% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The airport passenger screening systems market is currently being catalyzed by rising security needs and the introduction of innovative, and effective products and services that meet this demand.



Airport passenger screening system is a system that is used to scan the passengers before they can board a plane. Generally, even after passing through the screening system, passengers are screened manually using a metal detector by the police personnel. But the need for secure and effective screening systems over the few years have risen significantly due to the current air traffic uplift throughout the globe.

Improvement in the current screening systems is imperative as passengers remain a key part of airport operations, and efficiency in the same can help increase timely performance and operability of the airport. In recent times, added importance are being placed on commuter screening systems at airports, both by the government as well as private organizations.

The passenger screening system can be segregated on the basis of type, i,e, advanced imaging system, explosive detection system, and metal detection system. These innovative systems can also spot undetectable items, including metallic and non-metallic ones.



With major OEMs pouring-in investments to introduce next-generation passenger screening systems, the future of the market looks positive. The usage of advanced imaging systems is growing at a massive scale, which will further augment the growth of the global airport passenger screening systems market.

Millimeter wave technology, which boasts the ability to see through people’s clothing and identify undetectable objects can also be a major player in the market. Moreover, rising security needs across the globe will ensure long-term growth and implementation of airport passenger screening systems.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Analogic Corporation, CEIA, Cobalt Light Systems, Garrett Metal Detectors, Ketech Systems Ltd., Kromek Group PLC., L-3 Security & Detection Systems Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Optosecurity Inc., Rapiscan System Ltd., Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc. and Smiths Detection.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global airport passenger screening systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key technologies in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key end-users in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the key product types in the global airport passenger screening systems industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global airport passenger screening systems market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global airport passenger screening systems market?

What is the structure of the global airport passenger screening systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global airport passenger screening systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Passenger Screening

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Carry-On Baggage Screening

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Metal and Explosive Detection Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Advanced Imaging Systems

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Civil Airports

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military Airports

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Airport Passenger Screening Systems Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Analogic Corporation

11.3.2 CEIA

11.3.3 Cobalt Light Systems

11.3.4 Garrett Metal Detectors

11.3.5 Ketech Systems Ltd.

11.3.6 Kromek Group PLC.

11.3.7 L-3 Security & Detection Systems Inc.

11.3.8 Morpho Detection Inc.

11.3.9 Optosecurity Inc.

11.3.10 Rapiscan System Ltd.

11.3.11 Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc.

11.3.12 Smiths Detection



