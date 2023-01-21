Insights on the Computer Aided Engineering Global Market to 2031 – Players Include Ansys, Altair Engineering, Autodesk and Bentley Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Computer Aided Engineering Market By Type, By Deployment Model, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the computer aided engineering market size was valued at $8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Computer-aided engineering is the usage of sophisticated and interactive computer software to solve engineering problems. Finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and multi-body dynamics are examples of tools used in CAE (MBD). Engineering activities are optimized with computer aided engineering software. These instruments are typically used to evaluate the effectiveness and reliability of assemblies and components.

Many industries, including shipbuilding, automation, space exploration, and aviation, employ computer aided engineering. One can save time and accomplish tasks more quickly with faster processing made possible by the usage of computer aided engineering. Computer-aided manufacturing software uses models created in computer-aided design and validated in computer-aided engineering to operate machine tools like computer numeric control.

Higher site construction standards, more complex designs, and better building operation procedures are all provided by computer aided engineering. Computational fluid dynamics are widely used in recent years. For instance, the car sector has started using this technique to develop air-cooled systems.



In recent years, there is an increase in partnership and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between original computer aided engineering providers and resellers as well as between resellers. This is leading to an increase in the presence of a large number of value-added resellers (VARs), which is expected to boost the growth of the computer aided engineering market.

Computer aided engineering software has a wide application range and supports various tasks, such as analysis, validation, simulation, and the manufacturing of engineering products. Even though computer aided engineering is used as an analysis and troubleshooting tool, there is an opinion by critics that accurate results come late in the design cycle; this is expected to restrain the growth of the computer aided engineering market.



The computer aided engineering market scope covers market segmentation on the basis of type, deployment model, end user, and region. By type, it is segmented into finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, multibody dynamics, and optimization and simulation. By deployment model, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. By end user, the market is categorized into automotive, electronics, defense, healthcare, industrial equipment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the computer aided engineering market include Ansys, Inc., Altair Engineering, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes, ESI Group, Mentor Graphics Corporation, MSC Software Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Siemens AG. Furthermore, it highlights the strategies of the key players to improve the market share and sustain competition. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the computer aided engineering market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing computer aided engineering market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the computer aided engineering market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global computer aided engineering market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Patent Landscape

3.8. Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: COMPUTER AIDED ENGINEERING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Finite Element Analysis

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Multibody Dynamics

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Optimization and Simulation

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: COMPUTER AIDED ENGINEERING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: COMPUTER AIDED ENGINEERING MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Electronics

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Defense

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Industrial equipment

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: COMPUTER AIDED ENGINEERING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ANSYS, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Altair Engineering

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Autodesk, Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Dassault Systemes

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Bentley Systems, Inc.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 ESI Group

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Siemens AG

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Mentor Graphics Corporation

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Seiko Epson Corporation

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 MSC Software Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuh6cr

