Insights on the Mobile Analytics Global Market to 2031 – Growth in Demand to Receive New and Actionable Insight on Buyers Preferences has Accelerated Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Mobile Analytics Market By Offering, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the mobile analytics market was valued at $4.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Mobile analytics involves measuring and analyzing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications. Mobile analytics provides insights about consumer behavior on mobile and their experiences with mobile apps and websites can be improved to generate greater revenue. Marketers can use mobile analytics to determine the effectiveness of different campaign efforts on mobile devices.



The market penetration of smartphones and growth in demand to receive new and actionable insight on the buyers’ preferences have accelerated the need for mobile analytics worldwide. In addition, the upsurge in mobile advertising and advent of data analytics and big data have further boosted the growth of the mobile analytics market.

However, lack of awareness on the benefits of mobile analytics and growth in privacy concerns have restricted the market growth for mobile analytics. On the other hand, many enterprises entering the market and providing advance solutions is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period.

The mobile analytics market is dominated by key players such as Adobe, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AT Internet, Comscore, Inc., Microstrategy Incorporated, Mixpanel, Splunk Inc., Teradata Corporation and Webtrends.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile analytics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing mobile analytics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mobile analytics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mobile analytics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Mobile advertisement and marketing analytics

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Targeting and Behavioral analytics

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Application performance analytics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Retail & E-commerce

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Healthcare

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Government

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Travel & Hospitality

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 IT & Telecom

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country

6.8 Media & Entertainment

6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3 Market analysis by country

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 SMEs

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Adobe

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Google LLC

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 International Business Machines Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Micro Focus

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Microsoft Corporation

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 SAS Institute Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Oracle Corporation

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 SAP SE

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 TIBCO Software Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 AT Internet

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Comscore, Inc.

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Microstrategy Incorporated

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Mixpanel

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Splunk Inc.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Teradata Corporation

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Webtrends

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad6kub

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-mobile-analytics-global-market-to-2031—growth-in-demand-to-receive-new-and-actionable-insight-on-buyers-preferences-has-accelerated-demand-301714705.html

SOURCE Research and Markets