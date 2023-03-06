Inspectorio Rise Expands for Improved Supply Chain Sustainability and Compliance

Supply chain performance management platform to improve supplier collaboration, compliance, sustainability and ESG monitoring.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inspectorio , creators of an AI-powered supplier performance management platform, has expanded Inspectorio Rise, an all-in-one supply chain sustainability and compliance solution. Inspectorio Rise provides brands, retailers and suppliers with a centralized platform to make production more efficient, transparent and beneficial for people and the planet.

As the world witnesses an increasing number of environmental and social regulations — from the European Due Diligence Directive to the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act — global companies need to adapt to the new context, maintaining compliance and scaling sustainability across the supply chain. Inspectorio Rise helps manage and streamline due diligence and reporting processes, and provides insights to make evidence-based decisions in the face of new and existing business challenges.

Inspectorio Rise allows brands, retailers and suppliers to manage their end-to-end sustainability, compliance and responsible sourcing activities. The platform enables collaboration with over 8,000 supply chain partners on a single platform, eliminating manual work and simplifying data collection and sharing.

With new and enhanced capabilities, including third-party data integration and analytics, Inspectorio Rise empowers organizations to build more efficient operations, assess and lower compliance risks, and make measurable environmental and social impacts. Inspectorio Rise supports supply chain mapping to increase visibility and transparency, and identify potential risks.

“Consolidating communications, performance data, reporting and analytics on a single platform provides a holistic view of the supply chain matrix, creating visibility and accountability,” said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio. “The data analytics inform decision-making for digital sustainability and transparency programs, ensuring compliance with internal standards and new regulations occurring around the globe. Inspectorio Rise is the only platform that combines production and sustainability data for a more accurate view of production performance.”

Inspectorio Rise integrates self-assessment and verification data to provide a holistic view of performance and objective information for decision-making. Digitized and standardized auditing processes eliminate the burden of manual work and allow companies to achieve data integrity.

By centralizing supply chain communications and collaboration, Inspectorio Rise manages sustainability and compliance documentation, data collection, analytics, reporting and corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plans across teams, departments and partners— building a collaborative ecosystem that works toward sustainability goals.

Inspectorio Rise allows customers to create their own standards and guidelines, including strict document control, environmental data collection and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation. Using automated workflows, stakeholders can collaborate digitally while ensuring information is properly secured and governed.

Analytics provide real-time insights, benchmarks and exception management. Audits can be scheduled anywhere, anytime using Inspectorio Rise. The platform eliminates using manual and disconnected processes on the factory floor, such as email and spreadsheets, enabling auditors to enter and access audit data in real time. Specialized sustainability and traceability advisors can provide the expertise and guidance to improve sustainability performance, with customized action and remediation plans.

“Customers who use Inspectorio Rise to gather performance metrics give their partners visibility into best practices and sustainability,” said Moncayo. “Inspectorio Rise creates a single, reliable data source for all compliance-related activities, which promotes collaboration and trust across the supply chain. If you want to mitigate risk, it’s better to understand and address compliance issues before they become bigger.”

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable and transparent supply chain with cloud-based SaaS solutions. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality and sustainability programs and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world’s largest brands and retailers. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Inspectorio has over 300 employees globally. For more information, visit www.Inspectorio.com .

