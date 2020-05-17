Inspiring Quotes and Post By Holly Bird | Holly’s Bird Nest

During the past few weeks, I have been sharing some of my favorite quotes on social media and decided to create a page to share them with you!

Sometimes we get so tangled up in our every day lives that we forget that when we feel and share gratitude it can help us to be happy for those little things in life.Click To Tweet

GRATITUDE POSTS

Kindness to ourselves and others will always help the world be a brighter place!

KINDNESS POSTS

Sometimes we just need to take some time to see the beauty of the space we are in to be grateful and blessed by the moments we might miss!

Life-Changing Posts

In the last couple of weeks not only have we had changes but our children have gone through their own changes, missing out on events that had been traditions for years. Be proud of yourself and your children, they may make mistakes, but we all do and this is how we all learn!

Family Posts

Even though we have so many people in our lives the way we look at things can affect the way the people around us see them. Being positive and finding a way to share your positivity for others will always have a positive outcome… What more could we ask for!

POSITIVE OUTLOOK POSTS

The last 7 weeks have been difficult for everyone, and I have a strong faith that I share with Many people On my Facebook Angels Page. I personally had a Covid-19 scare and now have a brother who is in the hospital struggling with this terrible virus. I have lost 3 friends and one of my friends lost her husband to this terrible virus. I have tried to stay positive and share positive thoughts and quotes, not only for others but myself. It has been difficult!

Faith Inspired Posts

I hope that you find a read to inspire you as I continue to heal and get some new posts ready for the weeks ahead. I am so grateful and blessed to have each of you that take time to read, comment, and share my blog and posts Thank you so much for your kindness and support!

