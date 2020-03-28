Instacart Shoppers Plan to Strike Over Coronavirus Protections

Employees of Instacart, a tech company that delivers groceries and other household items ordered through an app, plan a nationwide strike on Monday, maintaining that the company has not provided them with supplies to protect them from being infected during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear how many employees might strike. The company has approximately 200,000 shoppers, with plans to add 300,000 over the next three months.

The shoppers are independent contractors who can work as little or as much as they want. On average, they shop fewer than 10 hours per week, said the company, which partners with more than 350 retailers, including Costco, CVS Pharmacy, Petco, Target and Wegmans.

The planned strike comes as more and more people stay at home during the pandemic and come to rely on grocery delivery services to avoid visits to public spaces like supermarkets.