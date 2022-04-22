Instagram Creates New Features to Enhance Original Content Creation

Instagram, with parent company Meta, is making some changes on its platform which will enable original content creators scale according to Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

The new development by Instagram also includes product tags that allow users tag a product in their post and assign themselves to a category which shows up every time the user is tagged in a post; there’s also enhanced tags and then the ranking for originality.

Explaining these new features in a video posted on Twitter, with a little note — “Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve” — Mosseri said: “You create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are re-sharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to try and do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content.”

Mosseri explained further that original contents edited outside of Instagram and uploaded to the app would not be penalized, but this is as long as there’s no watermark on the content. “The idea is if you made it, it’s original. It’s okay if you edited it outside of Instagram and then bring it in via the gallery.”

But how would Instagram know the contents are original even without the watermark? Mosseri emphasized that: “If the account is an aggregator, we’ll more likely be able to detect that it’s not original.”

“We build classifiers to predict how likely something is to be original, but that’s not knowing. We look at things like who’s in the video, and if we’ve seen the video before.” But then it still wouldn’t be easy for Instagram to figure out original contents and Mosseri adds that: “if it’s someone pretending to be the original creator, which is less likely but could happen, it’ll be hard for us to know.”

The ultimate target is the reduction of aggregator sites’ dominance, enabling original content creators get the accolades they deserve. This leads to the question that says; hope this wouldn’t lead to a penalty on innocent content creators as you can never really know who is taking up someone else’s contents in some cases?

Mosseri further points out that Instagram will continue to evolve its detection processes over time to better determine where content comes from, and who posted the original, in order to help amplify the true creators, as opposed to letting bigger, farm accounts take all of the engagement.

