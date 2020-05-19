Instagram introduces new segment called ‘Guides’ to help discover useful content

“We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favorite accounts. That’s why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram,” Instagram said in a statement.

Considering the current pandemic, the app has decided to initially focus on wellness content using the new tool. “We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining a connection with others or managing anxiety or grief,” the statement read.

The new Guides section will be introduced separately, similar to the IGTV section. Using this new section users will be able to curate helpful content like tips and motivations. To view a Guide, visit the profile of participating creators or organizations then tap the middle icon to view their Guides. This icon will be placed between the grid icon and the tagged posts tab. The platform has claimed that these Guides will also be accessible within the Explore tab. Users will also be able to share a Guide to their story or in Direct Messaging by tapping on the share button in the upper right corner.