Instagram Live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley was a complete fail

Issues with the audio, specifically on Riley’s end, halted the faceoff between the two legendary producers that drew more than 400,000 viewers. It looked as though Riley was prepared for a concert, unlike Babyface who was sitting in a studio.

That may have been Riley’s downfall because all viewers heard was playback and echoes whenever it was his turn to play a song. The comments were riddled with jokes about the two producers’ age — Babyface is 62 and Riley is 53 — and them not being able to use Instagram.

Comedian Lil Duval posted on his Instagram, saying Riley should just use his iPhone to record rather than trying to set up a concert.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God fired off some jokes, posting a meme of two old men at a computer saying it was Riley and his team in the studio. Singer Toni Braxton was live tweeting during the whole debacle, at one point saying that watching the live feed was “like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones.”