Instagram Live Viewership Records Broken by Babyface & Teddy Riley's Battle!





The viewership records on Instagram Live were broken on Monday night (April 20) when Babyface and Teddy Riley went live for a friendly music battle!

The guys had tried to go live over the weekend, but there were technical difficulties when too many people tried to tune in to watch.

The highlight of the live stream for most people was when Babyface did an acoustic version of his song “When Can I See You.”

Over 500,000 people tuned in for the battle, which is the biggest audience for any Instagram Live stream in history.

Babyface & Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle redo broke the Instagram Live viewership record with 512k viewers. Congratulations @KennyEdmonds & @TeddyRiley1!🍾 pic.twitter.com/NlZAM222iX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2020

