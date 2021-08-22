Instant Pot Pro Crisp on sale: Snag the cooker at its lowest price yet

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $50.04: Step your cooking game up with an Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which is on sale for $199.95 as of Aug. 18.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp hasn’t seen many discounts since it was launched last year, but if you’ve been eyeing it waiting for a good deal, now is your time to snap one up. The latest and greatest Instant Pot is on sale for $199.95 — by far its lowest Amazon price to date.

With eleven cooking presets and customizable cooking options, you’ll be able to pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, sous vide, warm, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate by pressing a single button. Save your cooking times and temperatures to use again later, so your favorite meals will always come out just as delicious as the first time you made them.

SEE ALSO: I tried the viral TikTok air fryer pasta chip trend and it’s not worth the hype



This pot comes with two lids: the the air fryer lid for air frying, broiling, and dehydrating and the new, upgraded pressure cooker lid for everything else. The pressure cooker lid now has added heat protection and automatic seal, as well as a handy steam release cap for safety. The inner pot has been redesigned from previous Instant Pot models, too. It’s now stovetop-compatible, oven-safe up to 450°F, and it has silicone handles and a flat bottom for easy handling.

Along with the lids and inner pot, you’ll also score a steam rack, a multi-level air fryer basket, a dehydrating and broiling tray, a heat-resistant protective pad, and a storage cover for protecting your pot when you’re not using it. All the accessories are nonstick, too, so cleanup is sure to be a breeze.

Get rid of 11 different small appliances and opt for the versatile Instant Pot Pro Crisp. It’ll save you time, precious storage space, and over $50 thanks to this Amazon deal.

Credit: Instant Pot

Explore related content: