InStyle Australia announces the cover star of its February edition as Chilli Heeler, star of award-winning ABC KIDS animated series Bluey

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An exclusive collaboration between InStyle Australia and Ludo Studio, this very special cover shows Chilli re-creating the Sunbaker, the famous 1937 photograph by Max Dupain, in celebration of InStyle Australia’s inaugural Australian Icons digital issue.

Bluey is a true cultural phenomenon: it’s the most-watched show ever across all video on-demand platforms in Australia*, and through BBC Studios’ international distribution deals, it’s currently broadcast in more than 60 countries across the globe, making Bluey’s mum a fitting choice to helm the Icons issue.

“At InStyle we celebrate the people shaping what tomorrow looks like – and I can think of no-one who does that more than Chilli Heeler,” said InStyle Australia Editor-in-Chief, Justine Cullen. “Chilli is not only raising the two most influential puppies in Australia, but also an entire generation of children here and around the globe, who are all equally as obsessed with the incredible phenomenon that is Bluey as we are here at InStyle.

“Chilli’s moment in the spotlight as an InStyle cover star not only celebrates the astounding achievements of the show, but also the role that mothers have played over the past few years in keeping the world going.”

The cover story (published at instyleaustralia.com.au) also features a second image of Chilli, created exclusively for InStyle by Ludo Studio.

“It’s so awesome that Chilli has been chosen for the cover of InStyle. We never imagined that Bluey would be welcomed so warmly by Australian families and we continue to be humbled by the love and support we receive from the audience. Bluey is created entirely in Brisbane and we couldn’t be more proud of the team who work tirelessly to make each episode the best it can be,” said a Ludo Studio spokesperson.

Elsewhere, the digital issue nods to other Australian icons: the defining fashion designers and artists; the foods we grew up on; and the cultural exports who put Australia on the map. Then, InStyle looks to the future and forecasts the icons of tomorrow who’ll shape the nation over the decades to come.

InStyle Australia launched in April 2022 and has quickly become known for its innovation and creativity. The title won Mumbrella Publish Awards Cover of the Year for the May 2022 digital cover starring then-Opposition leader Anthony Albanese in an execution that made headlines around the country, and arguably changed the conversation around Albanese in the lead-up to the 2022 Federal election. With this latest cover, InStyle continues to innovate and establish its role in setting the agenda for the cultural conversation and what a fashion magazine should be in 2023.

