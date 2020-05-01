Intel 10th-Gen Desktop CPUs Are Here Headed by the Mighty 10-Core Core-9 10900K

After debuting the 10th-gen family of processors for notebooks, Intel has officially announced the desktop lineup. The new Comet Lake-S series are technically similar to the 14nm Skylake series but of course with well-needed improvements. The series is headed by the i9 10900K which can technically reach peak clock speeds of 5.3GHz.

The new series includes a total of 32 SKUs ranging from the Celeron to the Core i9. The new 10th-gen also complicates things a bit as Intel introduces Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost. These are, however, only limited to the Core-i9 and Core-i7 CPU options.

So for instance, the Core-i9 10900K can go up to 5.2GHz under Turbo Boost Max 3.0, 5.3GHz/4.8GHz under Thermal Velocity Boost under single/multi-load and finally, 4.8GHz under all-core turbo. This particular chipset is also the most powerful consumer desktop CPU offering from Intel with 125W TDP and support for DDR4-2933. It comes with 10-cores and 20 threads while the company says it offers 10 percent more FPS than the Core-i9 9900K in PUBG, and 63 percent faster than the i7 7700K from 2017. It is also said to be 18 percent faster at editing 4K video.

If you don’t need that kind of power, then the Core-i7 range spearheaded by the 10700KF which is technically the same as the 9900K offer an 8-core, 16-thread design capable of hitting 5.1GHz. It is obviously unlocked, so it can be overclocked and it is a bit more affordable when compared to the Core-i9 9900K.

Some other notable options include the Core-i5 10600KF offering a 6-core, 12-thread design with 4.1GHz base and 4.8GHz boost clock speeds. Notably, there is Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost here, as mentioned above, but that doesn’t make it a slow chip. In fact, this should be excellent for a mid-range gaming machine, although the price is higher than AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600. Of course, it has better clock speeds than what AMD is offering.