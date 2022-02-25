Intel boosts AI inferencing for developers with OpenVINO 2022.1

Intel has unveiled a major new version of OpenVINO to boost AI inferencing performance for developers.

Hundreds of thousands of developers have used OpenVINO to deploy AI workloads at the edge. Features added to OpenVINO 2022.1 are based on three-and-a-half years of developer feedback, according to Intel.

Adam Burns, VP of OpenVINO Developer Tools in the Network and Edge Group at Intel, said:

“The latest release of OpenVINO 2022.1 builds on more than three years of learnings from hundreds of thousands of developers to simplify and automate optimisations. The latest upgrade adds hardware auto-discovery and automatic optimisation, so software developers can achieve optimal performance on every platform. This software, plus Intel silicon, enables a significant AI ROI advantage and is deployed easily into the Intel-based solutions in your network.”

Among the latest additions are “a greater selection of deep learning models, more device portability choices, and higher inferencing performance with fewer code changes.”

The expanded model support enables new types of deployments while a new automatic optimisation process can determine the compute and accelerators of a system and dynamically increase AI parallelisation and load balance based on compute and memory capacity.

OpenVINO is built on the foundation of oneAPI—an open standard for a unified application programming interface intended to be used across different compute accelerator architectures, including GPUs, AI accelerators, and field-programmable gate arrays.

OpenVINO is used by a number of high-profile Intel customers including Hitachi, BMW Group, ADLINK, American Tower, and more.

“With American Tower’s edge infrastructure, Intel’s OpenVINO deep learning capabilities and Zeblok’s AI platform-as-a-service, we can enable a complete smart solution for the market,” commented Eric Watko, VP of Innovation at American Tower.

OpenVINO 2022.1 will be available in March 2022.

(Image Credit: Intel)

