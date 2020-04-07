Intel commits $50 million to combat coronavirus

Intel is pledging an additional $50 million for coronavirus (Covid-19) relief efforts by accelerating access to technology at the point of patient care, speeding scientific research and ensuring access to online learning for students.

This is in addition to prior announcements of $10 million in donations to support local communities during this critical time, the California-based company said in a statement.

Innovation fund

The company is providing an additional innovation fund where its Intel expertise and resources can have immediate impact.

“The world faces an enormous challenge in fighting Covid-19. Intel is committed to accelerating access to technology that can combat the current pandemic and enable new technology and scientific discovery that better prepares society for future crises. We hope that by sharing our expertise, resources and technology, we can help to accelerate work that saves lives and expands access to critical services around the world during this challenging time,” Intel Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan said in a statement.

About $40 million of the funding would be for Intel’s Covid-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning initiatives. The initiative will provide funding to accelerate customer and partner advances in diagnosis, treatment and vaccine development, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and edge-to-cloud service delivery.

The company has also allocated up to $10 million for an innovation fund that supports requests from external partners and employee-led relief projects, addressing critical needs in their communities.

These would be for the company’s work in India with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, and Nasscom.

Intel is also working with the India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and IIIT, Hyderabad, to deploy Intel client and server solutions to help achieve faster and less expensive Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing. It’s also collaborating with Nasscom to build an application ecosystem and multi-cloud back end to enable population-scale Covid-19 diagnostics, to predict outbreaks and to improve medical care management and administration.