Intellifluence Boasts 4 Billion Audience Reach

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Already the largest warm contact influencer network by authenticated users, Intellifluence now boasts an aggregate audience reach of 4 billion people across its influencer marketing network.

“The aggregate audience size being in the billions is in itself a heady figure,” said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. “I’ll be the first to say that an influencer with tens of millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok is probably experiencing overlap in audience from one social network to the next, but even when we account for deduping where that information is more readily available and excluding reach of contributor status blogs the sum values still came out to 4 Billion.”

Intellifluence as a warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and manage the workflow of campaigns with real influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

“We’re really proud of this milestone because not only does this mean Intellifluence is the largest warm contact influencer network on the basis of influencers signed up to use us, we’re also the largest in terms of overall reach from across the entirety of the network,” Sinkwitz continued. “For us, it’s a mandate. We need to keep improving the quality of service that we provide to influencers and make it obvious that every influencer should have an account with us – some competitors in the influencer ecosystem have told us we should be trying to increase our margins by taking a percentage of revenue promised to influencers but we flat out refuse to do it. 100% of listed rates means 100%. Our thesis is attempting to democratize influence by being honest and transparent with influencers will yield continually increasing sign-ups, and thus the work of getting more brands to use our network becomes easier.”

Intellifluence intends to continue in its mission of democratizing influence as a global leader in influencer transactions.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 185,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Evans

855-476-1597

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellifluence-boasts-4-billion-audience-reach-301527034.html

SOURCE Intellifluence