Intellifluence Hits 25,000+ Active Brands Milestone

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Intellifluence, the largest warm contact influencer network by authenticated users, keeps getting bigger. The company recently reached a new milestone as a wave of new brand signups resulted in more than 25,000 active brand users on the platform.

“We feel validated with the growth of our free subscription plan,” said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. “The reality in the market is influencer marketing is still a misunderstood concept for a lot of B2C and B2B brands. By offering a low risk method that allows a company to explore working with influencers without the hassle of creating campaigns has been a boon to the business. Rather than being forced into an auto-renewing annual contract with tricky cancellation clauses it allows a company to take its time to test the proverbial influencer waters before committing any sort of sizable budget, which of course we provide the campaign tools and management capabilities to handle for when they are ready.”

Intellifluence as a warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and manage the workflow of campaigns with real influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

“The milestone also comes at a time when we’ve launched our next generation level of pricing guidance,” Sinkwitz continued. “In the past the industry largely relied on rough penny-per-follower style metrics that didn’t take into account the medium being used, the type of influencer, or any sort of historical context of what was deemed fair previously. To accomplish this we’ve married our 2021 Influencer Compensation Report survey information with actual transaction detail data from our past six years of operations in order to come up with qualitative curves that help a brand know exactly where the floor pricing should be for very specific use cases. We’re very excited about it and are already currently working on the next industry report which we’ll release in the upcoming months.”

Intellifluence intends to continue in its mission of democratizing influence as a global leader in influencer transactions.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its nearly 200,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

