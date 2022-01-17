Intelligent Material Solutions and Princeton Chemistry Department Issued Notice of Patent Allowance for System that Shapes Incoherent Light

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Herschel Rabitz, the Charles Phelps Smyth Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, and Intelligent Material Solutions Inc. (IMS), innovators in the field of optical materials and detectors announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a system that shapes incoherent light. The U.S. patent application Number is 17/260,303.

Titled, “System and method for shaping incoherent light for control of chemical kinetics,” the patent covers a method and device that shapes incoherent light for the control of material and molecular transformations. This invention can be utilized to produce, on demand, almost any wavelength of light that a single crystal could be capable of emitting. The patent is jointly owned by Princeton University and IMS. It arose from technology developed by Dr. Francois Laforge in the Rabitz Research Group in conjunction with scientists at IMS.

The implementation of the patent has the capability to revolutionize the way scientists explore chemical kinetics. By using multi-color incoherent light, devices that are robust and user-friendly can be developed inexpensively for the specific control of chemical kinetics. Such a system allows for active manipulation of both physical and chemical processes to enhance the performance of chemical kinetics using an adaptive feedback control loop.

“IMS are experts in creating tailored complex materials, while the researchers in our lab at Princeton are experts in creating tailored complex light sources,” said Professor Rabitz. “The two together provide a unique union that neither alone can achieve. Working toward this patent, we enjoyed a very productive, collaborative relationship.”

“We are very excited to announce the results of our ongoing collaboration between our scientists and with Princeton University and the Rabitz lab,” added Josh Collins, founder and Chief Technology Officer of Intelligent Material Solutions. “The ability to turn advances in materials science into practical applications has always been the hallmark of major technological shifts in society, and we think this specific advancement will allow chemists greater precision in designing and refining chemical processes.”

About IMS:

IMS is a material science and technology company that develops rare-earth crystals, as well as custom sensors. The company has a portfolio of patents around rare-earth crystals covering devices, methods, systems, and composition of matter. IMS products have applications in quantum/optical computing, life science – diagnostics/therapeutic/imaging, authentication, transportation, defense, and spectroscopy. The company is based out of Princeton, NJ in the old RCA/Sarnoff Building. For more information on IMS, visit:https://www.intelligentmaterial.com.

About the Rabitz Lab:

The Rabitz Lab explores the capabilities of tailored light pulses to manipulate the states of molecules and materials. These studies involve fundamental theoretical principles, as well as their implementation in the laboratory. For more information on Professor Rabitz and the Rabitz Research Group at Princeton Chemistry, visit: https://rabitz.princeton.edu/.

